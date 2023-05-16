^

WATCH: Michelle Dee: Miss Universe Philippines win best Mother's Day gift to mom Melanie Marquez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 7:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that her mother Melanie Marquez watching live was a big boost to her at the pageant held in Mall of Asia Arena last Saturday.

In an interview with the media last Sunday during their visit in Smilee Apparel headquarters, Michelle said that her mom Melanie is her lucky charm. 

“Well, I'm not sure that all of you know, but she wasn't present last year (physically in the pageant). She was present in my first pageant and so she has always been my lucky charm. I do this for her because she’s my biggest inspiration,” she said.  

“So when she went up on stage, I am so happy that she made it because she was recovering from an accident last year so she only arrived a few days ago,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Michelle said Melanie giving her validation while she’s on stage gave her strength and confidence with herself. 

“For her to be able to witness that, to see me win Miss Universe Philippines in the flesh and not to a screen that was an amazing feeling because I remember I was walking out on stage last year, and I saw her empty seat ‘where’s my mom?’ And then she was there yesterday, so it gave me a firm strength, a sense of confidence and reassurance in myself and then when she would nod like she kind of give me that validation,” she said.  

The Kapuso actress said that she told her mom that she will give the best Mother’s Day gift there is by winning the title, but she said that her mom attending the coronation night was a bigger gift to her. 

“Well, my mom's been my number one fan even though she's also been my worst critic. Of course, I mean, we all know how iconic my mom is on the runway, on the pageant stage and whatever she does, but when I texted her, I told her that I tried to give you the best Mother's Day gift yet there is,” she said.  

“She told me and she said that, you know, I'm watching your performance in prelims and I see how you're enjoying, keep that energy, claim that crown. And then she said that you know, I'll always be proud of you and I will always be your number one avid fan. And I don't know that really brought me to tears back then because I mean the few days ago because of course she was preparing. I didn't know she could be there. So I feel that she gave me a bigger gift than I gave her,” she added. 

RELATED: Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie Marquez, is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 

MELANIE MARQUEZ

MICHELLE DEE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2023
