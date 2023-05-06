^

‘Actually, kulang ‘yun’: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 10:50am
âActually, kulang âyunâ: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each
Tito, Vic and Joey
TAPE Inc. / Released

MANILA, Philippines — “Bossing” Vic Sotto has broken his silence about the alleged P60 million (P30 million each) that their noontime show “Eat Bulaga” producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) reportedly owes him and co-host Joey de Leon.

“Actually, kulang ‘yun. Na-wrong-info pa nga si Tito Sen. ‘Yung kay Joey ‘yun,” he said at yesterday's Hanabishi press conference about TAPE’s alleged P30 million debt to each of them.

It can be recalled that last week, Vic’s brother and “Eat Bulaga” co-host Tito Sotto revealed that TAPE owes Vic and Joey their salaries and TAPE was even allegedly already deducting taxes from Vic prior to paying his fees.

Related: TAPE deducting taxes from Vic Sotto but not paying his salary – Tito Sotto

“Hindi, sa tagal naman eh, sa tagal nu’ng, sa haba ng delay kaya umabot nang ganu’n,” Vic explained that TAPE’s debt accumulated because of the delays.

Despite this, Vic said he and Joey are okay with the delayed payment. After all, Tito, Vic and Joey, together with producer Tony Tuviera, were able to keep “Eat Bulaga” alive since the ‘70s despite bankruptcy and not getting their salaries from it during their first years.

“Pero sa’min ni Joey, wala ‘yun. Wala ‘yun. Ganu’n namin kamahal ang ‘Eat Bulaga’,” Vic said, stressing that he and Joey do not mind getting their pay postponed again nowadays.

RELATED: ‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

Despite the issues, he gave fans his assurance: “’Eat Bulaga’ is here to stay!”

“Magkita tayo sa 50th golden anniversary ng ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Sama kayo, s’yempre!”

RELATED: 'They’re asking everyone to resign’: Tito Sotto lambasts TAPE in new ‘Eat Bulaga’ tell-all

