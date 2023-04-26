^

‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 10:50am
'Ituloy natin kahit 'di kami sumusweldo': Tito Sotto recalls 'Eat Bulaga' history with Romeo Jalosjos 
Tito, Vic and Joey
TAPE Inc. / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto shared “Eat Bulaga’s” history and how former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos got involved in it. 

“’Eat Bulaga’ was originally conceptualized by Tony Tuviera. Inalok kaming tatlo. Ang ginamit n’ya na grupo na production was Production Specialists Inc. in 1979. Started pa 1978, meron ng mga talks eh,” the seasoned TV host and politician shared in a tell-all interview for “Updated with Nelson Canlas” with GMA host Nelson Canlas that premiered on GMA Integrated News’ YouTube channel yesterday.

According to Sotto, Production Specialists might have initially funded the show, but it was Tuviera, Sotto and his fellow hosts Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon who made it possible for the show to go on.

“So in 1979, Production Specialists was owned by Romy Jalosjos. So they funded the initial ‘Eat Bulaga’ in channel nine, RPN-9. 1979, July 30. ’Pagdating ng July 1980, wiped out ‘yun. Talong talo ng Channel 7, because Channel 7 (GMA) had ‘Student Canteen.’ Hirap na hirap kami. In other words, nagkabaon-baon sa utang. Naubos na ‘yung puhunan ng Production Specialists, nakabaong sa utang. Hindi lang du’n, pati du’n sa isa nilang programa which was PBA (Philippine Basketball Association). Sila nagproproduce dati ng PBA,” he narrated.

Because of their producer’s debts, Sotto said they were not paid for over a year. They could have stopped right there, but he, Vic, Joey and Tony, continued to soldier on.

“And then what happened was mahigit isang taon kaming hindi sumusweldo. Wala na, wiped out na ‘yun, pwede na kaming umayaw… But then, the three of us and Tony, we decided na ‘Hindi, sayang ‘yung programa, ituloy na natin’.”

According to him, the four of them stayed with the show despite not getting paid for it.

“Kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo, tutal meron kaming ‘Iskul Bukol,’ we were getting along. We were earning more there that ‘Eat Bulaga’.” 

From Production Specialists to TAPE Inc.

Production Specialists shut down and was replaced by current “Eat Bulaga” producer TAPE Inc.

“So wiped out na ‘yun. Alam mo ‘yung nangyari? They shut down Production Specialists. So wala na ‘yun. In July 1981, tinayo ‘yung TAPE Inc., Television and Production Exponents Incorporated,” Sotto said.

“1981 pumasok ang TAPE. So from 1980 to 1981, ang puhunan ng ‘Eat Bulaga,’ blood, sweat and tears naming tatlo. At ni Tony. Wala eh! Umuutang pa nga si Tony kay Vic eh noong mga panahong ‘yon, pambayad sa ganito, pambayad sa ganyan… Ang puhunan sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ after 1979, after the first year with Production Specialists that closed daw ay blood, sweat and tears namin!” he stressed.

“‘Pagdating ng 1981, July 7, incorporated na ‘yung TAPE, they started producing the program. So ‘yan ang sinasabi namin na division d’yan – ang TAPE Inc. producer. Ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ kami, ang production.”

Since then, TAPE Inc. might have been the show’s producer, but “Eat Bulaga” is separate as a production, Sotto said.

“So for 43 years, until 2023, now, going into July 30, 2023, ika nga, pwede nang sabihing 44 years, 44 years foundation day, anniversary, it’s been that way. It had its ups and downs, nakakarecover.” 

Starvation period

Even now, according to Sotto, the show continues to struggle with finances despite its popularity.

“May panahon na medyo nabaon sa utang, especially. Channel 7 would know this. All the stations would know this. Pagdating ng October, November, December, fiesta! Pero pagdating ng January, February, March, lagi ‘yung gutom eh. ‘Di ba? Dahil ang mga agency nagplaplanning pa. Wala pang advertisers masyado.”

Amid the challenges, the show does not cease to fight to survive.

“It’s always like that, lalo na kapag may ‘pag core crises or may mga problema. It’s always been like that, kaya we’re always able to carry on.”

RELATED: WATCH: Alden Richards on his love life, 'Eat Bulaga,' shooting 2 movies abroad

EAT BULAGA

ROMEO JALOSJOS

TITO SOTTO
