Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 10:18am
'Eat Bulaga' Dabarkads
Maja Salvador via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — “Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”

Such was Vic Sotto’s reply when asked in a media conference yesterday for appliances brand Hanabishi if he would be a godfather to the weddings of his “Eat Bulaga” co-stars Maine Mendoza and Maja Salvador.

When asked for Maine’s reaction about Maja replacing her on “Eat Bulaga” starting last week, Vic said that it was the decision of both the production team of the noontime show, headed by him and fellow pillars Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon, and their producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.).

“Saka masipag sa trabaho, grabe. Nakita ko kung ga’no kasipag,” Vic enthused.

He did not share the reason why Maja replaced Maine.

Sotto’s sitcom with Maine, “Daddy’s Gurl,” will air its finale today. It started airing last October 2018. Vic announced in the presscon his new sitcom, “Open 24/7,” about life in a convenience store, now starring alongside Maja, Jose Manalo and new talents from GMA’s talent agency, Sparkle.

“Kumpleto ang mga generation eh. Me Gen Z, me Millennial. Kami ‘yun, Millennial,” he joked about his new show. "Basta ito ay magsisimula this May, I don't know yet the time, pero kapalit ng 'Daddy's Gurl'."

Maja will be marrying businessman Rambo Nunez in July. Maine is rumored to be tying the knot with fellow actor Arjo Atayde also in July.

When asked if he will send an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, he said: “Not this year. Maybe next year.”

Sotto's last MMFF entry was before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, “Mission Unstapabol,” where he starred alongside Maine.

RELATED: TAPE deducting taxes from Vic Sotto but not paying his salary – Tito Sotto

