TAPE deducting taxes from Vic Sotto but not paying his salary – Tito Sotto

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 3:31pm
From left: Vic and Tito Sotto
The STAR / Mong Pintolo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto dropped many bombs in his interview with GMA’s Nelson Canlas for the latter’s “Updated with Nelson Canlas” uploaded on YouTube yesterday.

These include the claim that “Eat Bulaga” producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) owes them money, and that his brother and show co-host Vic Sotto complains of TAPE allegedly deducting his taxes even if the company has not yet paid his salaries.

“For 2022, I know for a fact na si Vic at si Joey (de Leon) anlaki ng utang ng TAPE. I don’t know for what reason. There are lean months, yes indeed. There are times na delayed ang bayad sa channel 7… But it has happened before. At nakaka-recover din naman ‘yan dahil ang mga (ad) agencies mga two months lang din naman ang delay eh… Kaya nagtataka nga rin sila,” Tito said.

“This is something for the government to look into also. Si Vic, tinatanggalan nila (TAPE) ng VAT (Value Added Tax) na hindi naman natatanggap ‘yung pera. Ayun, may record si Vic eh. ‘Yan ang inirereklamo n’ya sa’kin eh. ‘Tinatanggalan ako ng VAT, hindi ko naman natatanggap eh, ‘yung sweldo eh. Bakit gan’un?’,” Tito quoted his brother as saying. 

“Pa’no nangyari ‘yun? ‘Di ba kapag inabot sa’yo ‘yung sweldo, kaltas na ‘yung VAT?” Canlas reacted.

“Like I said, the political ads money vanished. You’re asking me why, how? I don’t know. Ask them (TAPE),” Sotto replied.

Related:  TAPE owes Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon over P30M —Tito Sotto 

In fact, according to Sotto, TAPE Inc.’s forerunner, Production Specialists, still owes them money.

“Nu’ng nagdeklara na ‘yung Production Specialists na wala na at tinayo ‘yung TAPE, malaki pa ang utang sa’min nu’ng Production Specialists, katulad n’ung utang nila sa labas, pero may utang sa aming tatlo.”

The noontime show has been embroiled in controversy since January when reports said there would be a major reshuffling in country’s longest-running TV program, including the alleged ousting of its pillars and founding hosts, Tito, Vic and Joey.

RELATED: ‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

EAT BULAGA

TITO SOTTO

VIC SOTTO
