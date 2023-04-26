^

Entertainment

TAPE owes Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon over P30M —Tito Sotto 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 12:00pm
TAPE owes Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon over P30M âTito SottoÂ 
'Eat Bulaga' hosts Tito, Vic and Joey
Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto refuted a Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) official’s media statement that TAPE allegedly owed his fellow “Eat Bulaga” hosts and pillars Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon nothing. 

In a tell-all interview for “Updated with Nelson Canlas” with GMA host Nelson Canlas that premiered on GMA Integrated News’ YouTube channel yesterday, Sotto alleged that the company producing "Eat Bulaga" owes Vic and Joey at least P30 million each for 2022 alone.

“Even ‘yung sinasabi na wala daw utang ang kay Vic or kay Joey ang TAPE. That’s completely false! Alam mo, ang laki ng utang kay Vic at kay Joey! Mahigit tig-te-30 million pesos ang utang sa kanila for 2022 alone.”

Sotto questioned how TAPE could claim to be bankrupt and not pay Vic and Joey when official government papers show that it profited in 2021 and 2022.

“Papano mo sasabihin na nalulugi ang ‘Eat Bulaga’? Baka TAPE ang nalulugi. ‘Eat Bulaga’ hindi, why?... In 2021, SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) documents show that TAPE had a P230 million net profit – net profit – for 2021. Pa’no ka nalugi?”

He wanted TAPE to explain how its profits from 2022’s political ads suddenly disappeared.

“For 2022, remember, election year! Ang political ads nadagdag du’n sa mga regular na (advertisers) and lumuwag na ang COVID. You expect better than P230 million net profit na ‘yun na nireport mo. But then again, we were informed that a little over P400 million of political ads that were placed on ‘Eat Bulaga’ vanished!”

The noontime show has been embroiled in controversy since January when reports said there would be a major reshuffling in country’s longest-running TV program, including the alleged ousting of its pillars and founding hosts, Tito, Vic and Joey.

RELATED: ‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

EAT BULAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eric Quizon warns public vs Banayad Whisky

Eric Quizon warns public vs Banayad Whisky

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Erik Quizon reminded the public that the Banayad Whisky available online is not associated with his late dad Dolph...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Julia Clarete back for good?

Is Julia Clarete back for good?

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
Singer, actress and Eat Bulaga co-host Julia Clarete surprised fans when she, with son Sebastian in tow, left the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Instagram official? Marco Gumabao calls Cristine Reyes 'my home'

Instagram official? Marco Gumabao calls Cristine Reyes 'my home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Marco Gumabao shared several sweet photos of him and actress Cristine Reyes on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Martin del Rosario got iconic Voltes V role of Prince Zardoz

How Martin del Rosario got iconic Voltes V role of Prince Zardoz

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Actors are expected to be always up for the challenge to explore uncharted roles.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kaila Estrada shares love lessonsfrom mom Janice de Belen

Kaila Estrada shares love lessonsfrom mom Janice de Belen

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
While women have been generally conditioned to use the “wait-and-watch policy” no matter how attracted they are...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu
Sponsored

RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu

1 day ago
RLC Residences unveiled Mantawi Residences at a grand launch event on April 14, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.
Entertainment
fbtw
Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

6 days ago
That was the assessment of LPC in its briefing on Wednesday. Leechiu reckoned that there are already two to three developments...
Entertainment
fbtw
Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

7 days ago
Colliers noted that condominium prices in these areas range from P185,000 to P262,000 per square meters.
Entertainment
fbtw
Global Estate Resorts' profits exceed pre-pandemic level in 2022

Global Estate Resorts' profits exceed pre-pandemic level in 2022

11 days ago
Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) reported a double-digit profits growth last year that even surpassed pre-pandemic leve...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'
Sponsored

Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'

March 2, 2023 - 6:00pm
The leading developer teams up with the Korean superstar for its “Step into Luxury” campaign
Entertainment
fbtw
RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

January 26, 2023 - 9:16am
The top-notch residence is located in the 31-hectare master-planned destination estate, Bridgetowne, which connects two megacities:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with