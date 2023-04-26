TAPE owes Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon over P30M —Tito Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto refuted a Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) official’s media statement that TAPE allegedly owed his fellow “Eat Bulaga” hosts and pillars Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon nothing.

In a tell-all interview for “Updated with Nelson Canlas” with GMA host Nelson Canlas that premiered on GMA Integrated News’ YouTube channel yesterday, Sotto alleged that the company producing "Eat Bulaga" owes Vic and Joey at least P30 million each for 2022 alone.

“Even ‘yung sinasabi na wala daw utang ang kay Vic or kay Joey ang TAPE. That’s completely false! Alam mo, ang laki ng utang kay Vic at kay Joey! Mahigit tig-te-30 million pesos ang utang sa kanila for 2022 alone.”

Sotto questioned how TAPE could claim to be bankrupt and not pay Vic and Joey when official government papers show that it profited in 2021 and 2022.

“Papano mo sasabihin na nalulugi ang ‘Eat Bulaga’? Baka TAPE ang nalulugi. ‘Eat Bulaga’ hindi, why?... In 2021, SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) documents show that TAPE had a P230 million net profit – net profit – for 2021. Pa’no ka nalugi?”

He wanted TAPE to explain how its profits from 2022’s political ads suddenly disappeared.

“For 2022, remember, election year! Ang political ads nadagdag du’n sa mga regular na (advertisers) and lumuwag na ang COVID. You expect better than P230 million net profit na ‘yun na nireport mo. But then again, we were informed that a little over P400 million of political ads that were placed on ‘Eat Bulaga’ vanished!”

The noontime show has been embroiled in controversy since January when reports said there would be a major reshuffling in country’s longest-running TV program, including the alleged ousting of its pillars and founding hosts, Tito, Vic and Joey.

RELATED: ‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos