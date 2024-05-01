^

Belle Mariano, Kaila Estrada admit being fans of SnoRene love team

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 2:53pm
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal in Darren's music video 'Iyo'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Can't Buy Me Love" stars Belle Mariano and Kaila Estrada admitted that they are fans of the SnoRene love team of Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal. 

In an interview with the media during the Cosmopolitan and PH Care event, Belle and Kaila hope for more projects for the popular love team. 

"We are fans of SnoRene. Ang cute nila," Belle said. 

“We are honestly so happy for them kasi talagang ang husay ng dalawang ‘yun," Kaila said. 

"It just really clicked with them – the humor, their timing… We’re really rooting for them and we hope that there will be projects coming up,” she added.

SnoRene is the name coined by fans referring to Snoop (Anthony) and Irene (Maris). They are part of the ensemble cast of the hit show set to end this week. 

Belle and Kaila thanked the fans for supporting the show. 

“Lahat ng platforms na nilalabasan ng ‘Can’t Buy Me Love,’ talagang ramdam mo ‘yung pagmamahal nila. Thank you for loving our characters. Thank you for loving the story,” Belle said.

