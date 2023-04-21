Bea Alonzo to debut as singer, theater actress in 'Ang Larawan' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales and Bea Alonzo are joining the concert staging of "Ang Larawan" next month which will feature actors from the 2017 film of the same name.

2017's "Ang Larawan" is based on the 1997 stage production "Larawan" which is an adaptation of National Artist Nick Joaquin's own play "A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino" from 1950.

The film won Best Picture and Best Actress for Joanna Ampil at the Metro Manila Film Festival that year. Starring with Ampil were Rachel Alejandro, Paulo Avelino, Aicelle Santos, Nonie Buencamino, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Rayver Cruz, Olgie Alcasid, and Jaime Fabregas.

A majority of the cast will be joining Rosales and Alonzo in the "Ang Larawan" concert, as will Karylle, Agot Isidro, Nyoy Volante, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Markki Stroem, Kakai Bautista, Mitch Valdez, Bituin Escalante, and Nonoy Froilan.

National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, who composed the music for the 2017 film, will serve as the concert's musical director which will also feature the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines.

In their respective Instagram accounts, both Rosales and Alonzo shared images of rehearsal sessions conducted by Cayabyab with several members of the cast.

"First time performing in a musical theater, and it’s both exciting and nerve-racking!!" Alonzo wrote, noting she would be playing Elsa Montes — the role played by Padilla in the movie.

"We don’t know why we are here. We are holding scripts and there's a bunch of guys, singers, actors and that guy (Cayabyab) on the piano. We are freaked out. We want to die," Rosales quipped in a video with Alonzo.

The concert will be the culminating activity of Metropolitan Theater's, where it will be held, year-long celebration of The Order of National Artists of the Philippines.

