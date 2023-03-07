Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo begin shooting for reunion series

Dennis Trillo and Bea Alonzo (third and fourth from left) with executives from GMA-7 and Viu. The actors are reunited after more than 20 years in the upcoming series "Love Before Sunrise."

MANILA, Philippines — More than two decades after their first show together, Dennis Trillo and Bea Alonzo are reunited in the upcoming GMA-7 and Viu series "Love Before Sunrise."

In a report on "24 Oras" yesterday, Bea said she is excited to start filming next week.

"Ang isa sa mga ginusto ko talaga when I was about to sign with GMA, I asked kung pwede kung makatrabaho si Dennis and, of course, they said yes," the actress said.

"Now that it's coming true, syempre marami rin kaming preparations like I've already received the script, so binabasa natin 'yan, ginagawan natin ng background 'yung character," she added.

Dennis and Bea first worked together in the 2002 youth-oriented show, "K2BU," aired on ABS-CBN.

They were also launched as part of Star Magic Batch 10, alongside TJ Trinidad, Nadine Samonte and Alfred Vargas.

