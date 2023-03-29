^

'About last night': Heart Evangelista reunites with ex-boyfriend Jericho Rosales

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 11:34am
Maja Salvador, Jericho Rosales, Heart Evangelista and Bea Alonzo
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former lovers Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales were reunited in an intimate gathering with other former Star Magic artists. 

In her Instagram account, Heart posted photos of the reunion with Jericho, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Diether Ocampo, Piolo Pascual and Johnny Manahan. 

"About last night," Heart wrote in the caption. 

"Growing up together was fun … seeing where life has taken all of us is pretty cool," she added. 

It can be recalled that Heart said then that Jericho was her "greatest love." 

Heart and Jericho broke up in 2008. The actress said then that her parents made her believe that the actor cheated on her with Malaysian actress Carmen Soo. 

She, however, learned that Jericho did not really cheat on her.

Heart also said that her parents did not approve of Jericho because he already had a child from a previous relationship.

HEART EVANGEÂ­LISTA

JERICHO ROSALES
