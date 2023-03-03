From actress to singer? Bea Alonzo teases upcoming Ryan Cayabyab collab

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is gearing up for an "extraordinary project" with composer and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

Bea visited The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab, run by the composer and his wife Emmy Punsalan, as seen in a post on her Instagram account where she recounted meeting "THE Mr. C."

"So kilig that I will be working with a National Artist for an extraordinary project soon," wrote Bea in the caption. "Thank you, Mrs.C, for your encouraging words today! Hindi lang daw pang banyo ang boses ko!"

Accompanying Bea on her visit were producer Girlie Rodis and her manager Shirley, who she also thanked for the "fantastic opportunity."

The actress said that she would inform everyone soon about the project, adding it would be another box ticked off her bucket list.

Fellow actress Ana Feleo asked in the comments section if the project was going to be a musical, but Bea only replied with three smiley heart emojis.

Girlie, however, said on her Instagram account that the visit was in preparation of Bea’s special participation in an upcoming concert at the Metropolitan Theater this May.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Ryan said he was starstruck by Bea after finding her pretty and sensible.

"JumajohnLloydie! I swear pumayat ako sa tabi ni ms Bea. Kaya lang naubos ang oxygen ko," Ryan jokingly said in a separate post.

