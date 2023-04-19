Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

MANILA, Philippines — Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson has given her reaction to ex-husband Victor Consunji sharing a photo with his rumored partner Rachel Carrasco and a baby, seemingly confirming their relationship.

On a story in her official Instagram account, Maggie reposted an article from ABS-CBN News about Victor's revelation which had a Facebook caption that read, "Some of the netizens hoped that this will mark the end of his public feud with his estranged wife, former beauty queen Maggie Wilson."

The caption was lifted from the article itself, but Maggie was far from agreeing with what it said.

"Wrong. Still not annulled. Still no communication. Still have an adultery charge. Still getting demands everyday. Still blocked from seeing my son," Maggie had additionally written on her Instagram story, all in uppercase red letters.

Maggie and Victor were married for over a decade and have one son, Connor. But a year after their separation in September 2021, Victor filed an adultery case against Maggie, claiming Thai-British businessman Tim Connor was the third party involved.

Some time later, Maggie was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Victor by the Taguig Regional Court after representatives of the latter attempted to padlock Maggie and Connor's rented property.

A month after the TRO release, Maggie accused Victor of cheating with another woman — allegedly Rachel — and earlier this year spilled tea about the then alleged pregnancy of Rachel.

"Her testing positive, (not for covid) is the summary of my 2022," Maggie said at the time. "And it’s not me. I’m on trial for alleged adultery. Lol."

