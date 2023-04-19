^

Entertainment

Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 12:11pm
Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby
Beauty queen and model Maggie Wilson
Maggie Wilson via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson has given her reaction to ex-husband Victor Consunji sharing a photo with his rumored partner Rachel Carrasco and a baby, seemingly confirming their relationship.

On a story in her official Instagram account, Maggie reposted an article from ABS-CBN News about Victor's revelation which had a Facebook caption that read, "Some of the netizens hoped that this will mark the end of his public feud with his estranged wife, former beauty queen Maggie Wilson."

The caption was lifted from the article itself, but Maggie was far from agreeing with what it said.

"Wrong. Still not annulled. Still no communication. Still have an adultery charge. Still getting demands everyday. Still blocked from seeing my son," Maggie had additionally written on her Instagram story, all in uppercase red letters.

Related: Victor Consunji posts photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

Maggie and Victor were married for over a decade and have one son, Connor. But a year after their separation in September 2021, Victor filed an adultery case against Maggie, claiming Thai-British businessman Tim Connor was the third party involved.

Some time later, Maggie was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Victor by the Taguig Regional Court after representatives of the latter attempted to padlock Maggie and Connor's rented property.

A month after the TRO release, Maggie accused Victor of cheating with another woman — allegedly Rachel — and earlier this year spilled tea about the then alleged pregnancy of Rachel.

"Her testing positive, (not for covid) is the summary of my 2022," Maggie said at the time. "And it’s not me. I’m on trial for alleged adultery. Lol."

RELATED: Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

MAGGIE WILSON

VICTOR CONSUNJI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
TV host Billy Crawford confirmed that TV5 noontime show “Tropang LOL” will bid goodbye. 
Entertainment
fbtw
''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents

''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Despite being grateful for what he has done for her, Kris Aquino asked suitor Mark Leviste to stay focused on his constituents...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre on JaDine, LizQuen, KathNiel competition: 'Hindi ko siya gets'

Nadine Lustre on JaDine, LizQuen, KathNiel competition: 'Hindi ko siya gets'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Nadine Lustre confessed that she was uncomfortable about the supposed "competition" among ABS-CBN's most popular love teams...
Entertainment
fbtw
Isabella excited to be directed by mom Kuh in B-day show

Isabella excited to be directed by mom Kuh in B-day show

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
After gracing the pre-Valentine and birthday shows, Hello Love and KuhL Getaway Party, of her mom Kuh Ledesma, Isabella Gonzalez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador afraid but excited to marry Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez

Maja Salvador afraid but excited to marry Rambo Nuñez

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Maja Salvador's closest friend in showbiz recently hosted a bachelorette party for her before Maja marries her fiancé...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dream Theater excited to reunite with dedicated fanbase in Philippines

Dream Theater excited to reunite with dedicated fanbase in Philippines

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
Hailed as the “standard bearers” of progressive metal/rock, Dream Theater is bringing back their signature high-energy...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Taxi Driver' starring Lee Je Hoon getting 3rd season

'Taxi Driver' starring Lee Je Hoon getting 3rd season

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
South Korea's Seoul Broadcasting System has confirmed that the revenge-driven show "Taxi Driver" starring Lee Je Hoon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Jong Suk, Shin Jae Ha give double the fun at Manila fan meeting

Lee Jong Suk, Shin Jae Ha give double the fun at Manila fan meeting

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Jong-suk returned to the country after his last visit in 2018 with his "While You Were Sleeping" co-star. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Jenner, Timoth&eacute;e&nbsp;Chalamet are casually dating &mdash; reports

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet are casually dating — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
A new celebrity couple appears to be on the table in the form of actor Timothée Chalamet and socialite-entrepreneur...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS sends off member J-Hope as he enlists in military

BTS sends off member J-Hope as he enlists in military

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
K-pop group BTS has seen off a second member, J-Hope, as he enlists in South Korea's mandatory military service, a process...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with