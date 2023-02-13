^

Entertainment

Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 5:41pm
Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement
Maggie Wilson posted her thoughts on her Instagram Story on February 12, 2023.
Maggie Wilson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A few days after businessman Victor Consunji issued his official statement, his estranged wife, model and beauty queen Maggie Wilson, said she hopes that her current marital situation will be a conversation starter for the country's laws on marriage. 

Wilson posted on her Instagram Story yesterday, acknowledging the private messages she presumably got following Consunji's revelation that he has filed several cases against her. 

"To the thousands who have DM'd me and sent me messages of support, I have read all of them. To those of you who have gone through or are going through something similar, I am with you. I appreciate every single one of you so much. It's been extremely challenging, but I want you to know that I remain strong and will continue to do so," she began. 

In a statement dated February 10, 2023 sent to The STAR reporter and columnist Iris Gonzales, Consunji said he has decided to release a statement after a series of social media posts by Wilson. He revealed that Wilson faces three arrest warrants for adultery, 16 arrest warrants for cyberlibel and multiple civil cases pertaining to the collection of unrecovered funds and swindled investments. 

"I hope that, in a way, my situation starts a conversation on how our laws can be balanced, even with some abolished and new ones passed. I know it will take some time, but I hope to see some change happen in my lifetime," Wilson ended. 

RELATED: 'I will protect my family': Victor Consunji breaks silence over rift with ex Maggie Wilson

MAGGIE WILSON

VICTOR CONSUNJI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas has finally stated her apology to Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte whom she parodied in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 6 days ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 Ezra Millers, Batman, Supergirl: 'The Flash' drops bomb official trailer

2 Ezra Millers, Batman, Supergirl: 'The Flash' drops bomb official trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
For all the troubles that he recently got into, Ezra Miller delivers twice the action and drama in his first-ever solo movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre's 'pasabay' danggit for Pinoy fan at Qatar concert goes viral

Moira Dela Torre's 'pasabay' danggit for Pinoy fan at Qatar concert goes viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre took fan service to the next level by taking with her a box of danggit (dried fish) all the way from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador wants son to be proud of her

Janella Salvador wants son to be proud of her

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Being a mother to two-year-old son Jude Trevor, Janella Salvador described motherhood as “the best thing, experience...
Entertainment
fbtw
FPJ&rsquo;s Batang Quiapo cast members express gratitude to Coco Martin

FPJ’s Batang Quiapo cast members express gratitude to Coco Martin

By Bot Glorioso | 19 hours ago
What is there not to like in Coco Martin?
Entertainment
fbtw
Suckers for romance: Love, relationships top playlists, podcasts in the Philippines

Suckers for romance: Love, relationships top playlists, podcasts in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Based on data collected by Spotify, there are 3.9 million love-related playlists in the Philippines — the biggest in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with