Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

MANILA, Philippines — A few days after businessman Victor Consunji issued his official statement, his estranged wife, model and beauty queen Maggie Wilson, said she hopes that her current marital situation will be a conversation starter for the country's laws on marriage.

Wilson posted on her Instagram Story yesterday, acknowledging the private messages she presumably got following Consunji's revelation that he has filed several cases against her.

"To the thousands who have DM'd me and sent me messages of support, I have read all of them. To those of you who have gone through or are going through something similar, I am with you. I appreciate every single one of you so much. It's been extremely challenging, but I want you to know that I remain strong and will continue to do so," she began.

In a statement dated February 10, 2023 sent to The STAR reporter and columnist Iris Gonzales, Consunji said he has decided to release a statement after a series of social media posts by Wilson. He revealed that Wilson faces three arrest warrants for adultery, 16 arrest warrants for cyberlibel and multiple civil cases pertaining to the collection of unrecovered funds and swindled investments.

"I hope that, in a way, my situation starts a conversation on how our laws can be balanced, even with some abolished and new ones passed. I know it will take some time, but I hope to see some change happen in my lifetime," Wilson ended.

RELATED: 'I will protect my family': Victor Consunji breaks silence over rift with ex Maggie Wilson