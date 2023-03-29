'Anaconda, putaching': Priscilla Meirelles compiles synonyms for 'mistress' in cryptic posts allegedly about John Estrada

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were abuzz after beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles posted cryptic posts online.

Internet users were quick to point fingers to Priscilla's husband John Estrada who they think the former Miss Earth is pertaining to as a cheat.

In her Instagram account, Priscilla asked her followers, "What to call a female that entertains married man?"

Her followers were quick to answer her post, listing the words "anaconda, linta, suso, Katherine, Makati, home wrecker, hitad, kenga, kire, haliparot, putaching, black phantom, itchyworm, burikat, gold miner, bitch, desperate whore, vaquinha and malandi."

"Thanks to all that reply for helping me to increase my vocabulary with new meaningful words," she said.

In another post, Priscilla asked guys to imagine a scenario.

"Guys, close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy like you," she said in her IG story.

"Did you smile? No? Then change," she added.

Priscilla and John tied the knot in San Fernando, La Union in February 2011. They have a daughter named Samantha Anechka Estrada.

RELATED: How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna’s sweetness in TV5 show