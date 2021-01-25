How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarnaâ€™s sweetness in TV5 show

KOREAN WAVE
How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna's sweetness in TV5 show
John Estrada and Ellen Adarna kissing for their TV5 sitcom 'John en Ellen'
How Priscilla Meirelles reacted to John Estrada, Ellen Adarna’s sweetness in TV5 show

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 8:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — John Estrada’s wife, Miss Earth 2004 Priscilla Meirelles, is supportive of John’s pairing with Ellen Adarna in his new TV5 sitcom “John en Ellen.”

“She’s excited. She follows Ellen on Instagram, on Facebook and she tells me na that’s a perfect choice,” John told Philstar.com during last week's virtual press conference for their sitcom.

John shared that Priscilla was not jealous at all of his sweetness with Ellen in the show.

“She’s not the jealous type.”

According to John, despite the controversies that he faced in the past, he and Priscilla are going strong as a couple.

“Me and Priscilla, we’ve been married for 10 years now. We got married 2011. We’ve been together for 13 years and of course, we had bad years, bad months, bad days, bad minutes, hours. But you know, I love my wife dearly. Kumbaga, lalong tumatagal kami, lalo lang ako naiinlove sa asawa ko dahil napakabuting asawa ang asawa ko at napakabuting tao.”

“John en Ellen” premiered yesterday and airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. on TV5.

ELLEN ADARNA JOHN ESTRADA PRISCILLA MEIRELLES
