^

Entertainment

Andrea Torres, Sid Lucero join Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 4:14pm
Andrea Torres, Sid Lucero join Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo drama
GMA-7 and Viu are set to premiere the series "Love Before Sunrise" starring (from left) Andrea Torres, Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo and Sid Lucero.
Andrea Torres, Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo via Instagram, STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Torres and Sid Lucero are confirmed to star alongside Bea Alonzo and Dennis Trillo in the upcoming Viu and GMA-7 series "Love Before Sunrise." 

Fans warmly welcomed the news last night as reported on "24 Oras," with addition of two of their generation's competent actors to the anticipated reunion series of Bea and Dennis. 

Fresh off from her successful and iconic portrayal of Sisa in "Maria Clara at Ibarra," Andrea is yet again reunited with Dennis in a short period of time. 

"Medyo talagang marami kaming eksena na magkakabanggaan kami ni Bea, Dennis and Sid," said Andrea, one of Dennis' leading ladies in the 2021 drama "Legal Wives." 

Sid returns to GMA primetime after last year's "The Fake Life" with Beauty Gonzalez and Ariel Rivera. He is equally excited to star in the series. 

"I've been doing a lot of action so it's really nice to [do] a little bit more conversational and more emotional," said Sid.

Dennis, who recently returned from a brief sojourn in Las Vegas with wife Jennylyn Mercado and their daughter, described his upcoming series. 

"Siguro ngayon 'yung perfect timing pagsamahin kaming dalawa (Bea). Doon sa experience namin sa film and TV, para siyang movie na dinala sa telebisyon," he said. 

Dennis and Bea first worked together in the 2002 youth-oriented show, "K2BU," aired on ABS-CBN. 

They were also launched as part of Star Magic Batch 10, alongside TJ Trinidad, Nadine Samonte and Alfred Vargas. 

RELATED: Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo begin shooting for reunion series

ANDREA TORRES

BEA ALONZO

DENNIS TRILLO

GMA-7

SID LUCERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Social media personality Rendon Labador called out Kapamilya actor Coco Martin for distracting the small businesses in Quaipo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tony Boy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique Cojuangco got married with her non-showbiz partner Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Please save it for us': Liza Soberano reveals 'Hello Love Goodbye' first offered to her, Enrique Gil

'Please save it for us': Liza Soberano reveals 'Hello Love Goodbye' first offered to her, Enrique Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano revealed that the blockbuster movie "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 46 minutes ago
Actor Johnny Depp is selling more silk-screen prints of celebrities he painted himself, many of which have individually sold...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re just friends': Xian Lim, Ashley Ortega deny rumored 'secret' romance

'We’re just friends': Xian Lim, Ashley Ortega deny rumored 'secret' romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso stars Xian Lim and Ashley Ortega denied romantic rumors between them. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
As another addition to the list of popular Filipino love teams, Barbie and David have become household names after the successful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Teenager reportedly steals P2.7 million for K-pop merchandise

Teenager reportedly steals P2.7 million for K-pop merchandise

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
A teenager was featured on the GMA show "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" for reportedly stealing P2 million from her family in order...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano puts end to abortion rumors, clarifies weight gain under lie detector test

Liza Soberano puts end to abortion rumors, clarifies weight gain under lie detector test

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress-singer Liza Soberano clarified once and for all that she did not have abortion, nor did she ever get pregnant with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with