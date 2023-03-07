Andrea Torres, Sid Lucero join Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo drama

GMA-7 and Viu are set to premiere the series "Love Before Sunrise" starring (from left) Andrea Torres, Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo and Sid Lucero.

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Torres and Sid Lucero are confirmed to star alongside Bea Alonzo and Dennis Trillo in the upcoming Viu and GMA-7 series "Love Before Sunrise."

Fans warmly welcomed the news last night as reported on "24 Oras," with addition of two of their generation's competent actors to the anticipated reunion series of Bea and Dennis.

Fresh off from her successful and iconic portrayal of Sisa in "Maria Clara at Ibarra," Andrea is yet again reunited with Dennis in a short period of time.

"Medyo talagang marami kaming eksena na magkakabanggaan kami ni Bea, Dennis and Sid," said Andrea, one of Dennis' leading ladies in the 2021 drama "Legal Wives."

Sid returns to GMA primetime after last year's "The Fake Life" with Beauty Gonzalez and Ariel Rivera. He is equally excited to star in the series.

"I've been doing a lot of action so it's really nice to [do] a little bit more conversational and more emotional," said Sid.

Dennis, who recently returned from a brief sojourn in Las Vegas with wife Jennylyn Mercado and their daughter, described his upcoming series.

"Siguro ngayon 'yung perfect timing pagsamahin kaming dalawa (Bea). Doon sa experience namin sa film and TV, para siyang movie na dinala sa telebisyon," he said.

Dennis and Bea first worked together in the 2002 youth-oriented show, "K2BU," aired on ABS-CBN.

They were also launched as part of Star Magic Batch 10, alongside TJ Trinidad, Nadine Samonte and Alfred Vargas.

