^

Entertainment

'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' makes presence known in first week airing

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 4:46pm
'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' makes presence known in first week airing
"Mga Lihim ni Urduja" stars Sanya Lopez (center) in the titular role and (from left) Kylie Padilla and Gabbi Garcia.
GMA Entertainment Group, GMA Drama

MANILA, Philippines — When a new show premieres on either ABS-CBN or GMA-7, it is almost a given that the ratings fans will have a field day arguing over who got the upperhand between rival shows. 

Based on the first week numbers of the newly premiered action-adventure show "Mga Lihim ni Urduja," it has managed to pique the interest of viewers who have been glued to the hit historical portal fantasy show "Maria Clara at Ibarra," the show it replaced on its time slot. 

The Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia and Kylie Padilla starrer premiered on February 27 right after "24 Oras." 

In a tweet by seasoned showbiz writer Nora Calderon, the show raked in 9.6% ratings based on the overnight data for February 27, 2023 from the Nielsen Audience Measurement. It is second only to newscast "24 Oras," while its rival "Batang Quiapo" registered 5.3% on both its simultaneous airing on A2Z and TV5. 

Its ratings on the two succeeding days, February 28 and March 1, increased at 10% and 10.1, respectively. It remained on the top 5 most watched shows according to the overnight data from the Nielsen Audience Measurement. "Batang Quiapo" is also among the top 10 most watched programs in primetime last week. 

The first week of "Mga Lihim ni Urduja" introduced the legendary Urduja (Sanya), a 14th century warrior princess famed for her battle prowess, believed to be aided by her magical jewels. 

Two unlikely allies, policewoman Gemma (Kylie) and jewelry designer Crystal (Gabbi), cross paths when they witness a group of bounty hunters unearth pieces of jewelry, including ones owned by Urduja. 

Among the bounty hunters is Onyx (Vin Abrenica) who gets curious why he was the only one to have heard the budyong, an instrument used to make a call by blowing on its horn. He is intrigued why his fellow hunters were not able not able to hear the call and were not blinded by the gleam of the jewelry, like him, Crystal and Gem were. 

"Mga Lihim ni Urduja" also stars Gina Pareno, Ricardo Cepeda, Marina Benipayo, Arra San Agustin, Vin Abrenica, Krisofer Martin, Michelle Dee, Pancho Magno and Rochelle Pangilinan. 

Check out some of the tweets: 

RELATED: 'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' makes cameo in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' premieres tonight

GABBI GARCIA

GMA-7 AND ABS-CBN

KYLIE PADILLA

MGA LIHIM NI URDUJA

SANYA LOPEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin blasted Liza Soberano for being ungrateful after she released her video blog about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor
play
Exclusive

Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Now that Ate Guy has announced her showbiz comeback, Ate Vi is open to work with her again, if given the right material.
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda 'extremely disappointed' with Liza Soberano's 'life update'

Boy Abunda 'extremely disappointed' with Liza Soberano's 'life update'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso host Boy Abunda expressed his disappointment over Liza Soberano’s “life update.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi announce pregnancy with movie posters

Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi announce pregnancy with movie posters

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Actress Kris Bernal is past the first trimester of her pregnancy with her first baby with husband Perry Choi.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arjo Atayde pens sweet birthday message for Maine Mendoza

Arjo Atayde pens sweet birthday message for Maine Mendoza

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor-politician Arjo Atayde wrote a short but sweet message for his fiancéé Maine Mendoza who celebrated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happier than ever': Billie Eilish deletes all social media apps on her phone

'Happier than ever': Billie Eilish deletes all social media apps on her phone

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Singer Billie Eilish has admitted to taking out all the social media applications she had on her phone and isn't regretting...
Entertainment
fbtw
New pairing alert: Joshua Garcia, Andrea Brillantes tease #JoshDrea collaboration

New pairing alert: Joshua Garcia, Andrea Brillantes tease #JoshDrea collaboration

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The actors revealed that they are set to collaborate on a project earlier this week. 
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Jimin is new house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

BTS' Jimin is new house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
BTS member Jimin has been tapped by luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. to be its newest house ambassador.
Entertainment
fbtw
Coleen Garcia, Loisa Andalio to star in new Mikhail Red esports movie

Coleen Garcia, Loisa Andalio to star in new Mikhail Red esports movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Coleen Garcia and Loisa Andalio have been tapped to star in an esports-inspired film to be helmed by Metro Manila Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with