'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' makes cameo in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' premieres tonight

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 8:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed viewers caught a brief sight of "Urduja" in the final week of the recently concluded, hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

While Klay (Barbie Forteza) was walking in a park and passing by a group of students protesting and shouting "Dinggin Nyo Kami," which actually occured while she was inside Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere," she sees the front cover of a book with the title "Mga Lihim ni Urduja." The book was glowing, like the copy of "Noli Me Tangere" lent to her by her professor, Mr. Torres (Lou Veloso). 

Klay gives a surprised yet knowing smile as beside the shining book is a figure of a sleeping student, which most probably made her think back to the time when she was transported inside Rizal's book while she fell asleep. 

Fans of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" were equally surprised and are now asking if the two shows are connected, in a sort of multiversal way, which has become a popular plot device in recent movies and series. 

"It's a totally different story, but of course, we would want to tell a really good story like 'Maria Clara'," said Gabbi Garcia to Philstar.com earlier this month during her launch as the face of LazBeauty, an online site dedicated to beauty. 

Gabbi is one of the lead stars of "Mga Lihim ni Urduja" alongside Kylie Padilla and Sanya Lopez. They are reunited after 2016's requel of "Encantadia." 

In "Mga Lihim Ni Urduja," Gabbi plays the role of Crystal, a jeweler by day and jewel hunter by night. In one of the nights that she is out to search for Urduja's (Sanya Lopez) jewels, she crosses paths with policewoman Gemma (Kylie). Legend has it that only the descendants of Urduja can hear the cry that signals that one of the legendary warrior princess' jewels is nearby. Whoever completes collecting all of Urduja's jewels, they will be granted their heart's desire. 

"Mga Lihim ni Urduja" premieres tonight after "24 Oras."  

RELATED: Kylie Padilla, Sanya Lopez say 'Mga Lihim ni Urduja' very different from 'Encantadia'

GABBI GARCIA

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA

URDUJA
