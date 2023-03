Ogie Diaz reveals Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil turn down 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' remake

'Make It With You' stars Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano turned down an offer to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

In his YouTube channel, Ogie said ABS-CBN pitched the project to Liza and on- and off-screen partner Enrique Gil but they rejected it.

“Nu'ng huli bago matapos 'yung kontrata sinabi ko kay Liza, ‘Anak, maganda ‘tong ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’ Sabi ko, ‘Tanggapin mo na ‘yan anak kahit wala na ako sa picture',” Ogie said.

“Gusto ko lang siyang makita ng fans niya ulit, sila ni Enrique Gil. Pero hindi niya rin tinanggap," he added.

Ogie then said that ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes pitched another project, but the talent manager asked her to stop pitching.

"Si Tita Cory Vidanes nag-ano nanaman sa akin, sabi, 'Ogs magp-pitch kami kay Liza baka pumasa na.' Sabi ko, 'Tita baka pwede niyo nang i-stop 'yung pitching. Ask na lang natin sila kung mayron silang storyline pero walang dumadating from them," he said.

The veteran showbiz reporter felt that Liza wants to pursue her Hollywood dreams that's why she rejected ABS-CBN's offers.

"Si Quen gustong magpahinga, si Liza gusto niyang i-entertain 'yung idea na pumalaot sa Hollywood. So ako naman, sabi ko kay Liza, 'Go anak, kung san ka masaya!'." — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates

