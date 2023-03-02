^

'I never mentioned I didn't like Liza Soberano': Liza responds to Ogie Diaz, critics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 5:58pm
Actress and model Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano responded to critics calling her "ungrateful."

In her interview with ABS-CBN News, Liza said she's grateful for everything she had and experienced in her career.

"I feel like a lot of people have mixed reactions toward my vlog, but I’m speaking for my experiences and I will reiterate that I am truly grateful for everything that I had and everything that I had experienced, everything that I have achieved in life," Liza said.

"And I acknowledge that I wouldn’t have any of that if everybody along the way wasn’t there with me,” she added. 

Liza said she's no ill feelings for ABS-CBN and said that she watched her former manager Ogie Diaz's YouTube video. 

“When I mentioned that in my vlog, that was more of me just stating a fact. I never mentioned that I didn’t like the name ‘Liza Soberano’ or that I wasn’t proud of it. It’s just the fact that I wasn’t the one who chose my name because that’s one thing that a lot of people don’t know about me,” she clarified. 
 
“I want to tell him that I’m very grateful for everything that he has contributed to me, personally and to my career. And I will always be grateful for that,” she added. 

Liza has been trending online after she released her video blog about her "life update."

“I guess my video was really up for other people’s interpretation, but I know my piece and I am very grateful. I’ve never got to express what I feel like before, even before I decided to sign for a new management company, I was always there for everybody who has helped me along the way and my journey," she said.

"And even before, the number one thing I would always say to everyone is thank you, truly grateful. And that has not changed until now. I’m not upset about anything, I’m just stating facts, things I’ve experienced, things I’ve been through. And how I am moving forward for that."

RELATED: ‘Chief advocacy officer’: Liza Soberano flexes new corporate job

