^

Sports

Bolts sweep past Road warriors

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Bolts sweep past Road warriors
With the Gin Kings waiting in the Season 48 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the Bolts took care of business and hammered a two-game sweep of quarterfinal foe NLEX, 100-81, last night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
PBA Image

MANILA, Philippines — The stage is set for another high-powered post-season duel between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.

With the Gin Kings waiting in the Season 48 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the Bolts took care of business and hammered a two-game sweep of quarterfinal foe NLEX, 100-81, last night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

After rallying to a 97-93 win and bucking Robert Bolick’s 48-point scorcher in Game 1, the Bolts turned on full power defensively and offensively to finish off the Road Warriors in the race-to-two and follow Ginebra to the best-of-seven series.

The No. 2 and twice-to-beat Gin Kings had already advanced Saturday with a 99-77 rout of No. 7 Magnolia.

The Bolts and the Gin Kings will duel for the eighth time in the playoffs since Season 41, a rivalry marked by three finals entanglements.

While limiting Bolick to 18 on 6-of-18 shooting, the Bolts also did a better job getting buckets, making 49.3 percent of their shots (37-of-75).

Chris Banchero dropped 14 of his game-high 23 in the fourth quarter as he ignited a telling 24-11 exchange that put Game 2 beyond NLEX’ reach.

Earlier, Rain or Shine’s youth brigade showed more poise in the endgame this time to secure a lifesaving 121-113 Game 2 win over TNT.

Wiser coming off a fourth-quarter meltdown in their opening  99-116 loss, the E-Painters outsteadied the Tropang Giga and unleashed an 11-2 salvo in the last 2:38 to force their opponents to a 1-1 tie and a deciding third game.

At the forefront of ROS’ gritty stance was Jhonard Clarito, who gunned down a career-high 29 points built around a perfect 5-of-5 marksmanship from beyond the arc.

Clarito’s last triple was part of the E-Painters’ bombardment towards the finish.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Eighth seed Terrafirma went into the David-versus-Goliath showdown with No. 1 San Miguel Beer believing it could defy the...
Sports
fbtw
Nembhard the hero as Pacers down Knicks to claw back in series

Nembhard the hero as Pacers down Knicks to claw back in series

1 day ago
Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and Andrew Nembhard emerged as an unlikely hero Friday (Saturday, Manila time) as the Indiana...
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Christian Standhardinger detonated for 36 points to tow Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the expense...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama wants to 'keep momentum going' after NBA rookie honor

Wembanyama wants to 'keep momentum going' after NBA rookie honor

8 hours ago
French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama said he was already looking to build on his outstanding debut season after formally receiving...
Sports
fbtw
Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'

Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers head coach Odjie Mamon said he wants to challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pro boxer bids for Paris slot

Pro boxer bids for Paris slot

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Criztian Pitt Laurente is putting his pro boxing career on hold to bid for a slot in the Paris Olympics and will join Carlo...
Sports
fbtw
Rice Vanguards roll to 5th win

Rice Vanguards roll to 5th win

1 hour ago
Nueva Ecija outplayed Manila in the crunch, pulling off a 78-62 win to gain a share of the lead in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Dolphins make UCAL final

Dolphins make UCAL final

1 hour ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas lived up to its lofty billing by outlasting Centro Escolar University, 31-29,...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons drub Archers

Maroons drub Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The University of the Philippines drubbed La Salle, 89-77, in a rematch between UAAP finalists to open the Filoil EcoOil 17th...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with