Erik Matti calls out Star Magic, John Arcilla for not mentioning 'OTJ 2' in posts

Director Erik Matti (right) calls out actor John Arcilla after the latter fails to mention their movie "On The Job: The Missing 8" on his appreciation post for the Senate citation on his Best Actor win at the 78the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Director Erik Matti slammed actor John Arcilla and talent agency Star Magic for not mentioning his movie "On The Job: The Missing 8" after the Senate citation for the actor's win at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

Matti shared his sentiments on Instagram yesterday by sharing his screenshots of the Instagram posts of Arcilla and Star Magic.

"Ano kayang movie nakapanalo kay @johnarcilla ng Volpi cup? Ni hindi man lang nila mamention ni @starmagicphils yung movie na nagbigay sa kanya ng parangal? Medyo inexpect ko na yun sa ABS na di magmention kasi nung may prangkisa pa sila ganun na sila e. Pag di pabor sa kanila, dedma. Pero yung mismong artista ng pelikula di man lang ma-mention ang movie?" Matti wrote.

Arcilla starred as Sisoy Salas in the sequel of the 2013 film "On The Job." The Senate adopted Resolution 490 on Tuesday, February 22, commending Arcilla for winning the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the annual film festival in 2021. He is the first Filipino actor to have won the coveted award.

Matti added that he did not mind not mentioning the people behind the film but he did not like that the movie itself was not mentioned.

"Pwera na kaming mga gumawa, OK lang di masabi pero sana yung movie man lang i-acknowledge. Ang Senado nga ni-recognize mismong movie na pinanalunan mo pero ikaw di mo mamention?"

"Ako na magsasabi, 'Salamat sa On The Job: The Missing 8' na movie na binigyan ako ng pagkakataon magawa ang role ni Sisoy Salas na ikinapanalo ko ng Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup award nung 2022.' Lahat ng sponsor mo sa derma at diet mo minention mo yung [movie na] nagpanalo sayo di mo masabi?!! Bastos kayo!" Matti's post ended.

Arcilla's Instagram post on his Senate citation is marked edited and mentions Matti and OTJ2 several times. Likewise, Star Magic's Instagram post and art cards include OTJ 2.

"On Feb 22, 2023 The Senate of the Philippines made a Resolution for yours truly about the works I have done on performing Arts and Film and specifically from the Accolades received by Our Film On the Job directed by Erik Matti and Produced by Reality Studios of Dondon Monteverde," Arcilla began.

He also thanked Sen. Lito Lapid who authored the Senate resolution.

"Congratulations to our team, every time the 78th Venice and Volpi Cup is being mentioned I always feel that it is all of us in the team that is being recognized, not just me, so today I would like to congratulate the whole team of OTJ2 The Missing 8, Erik Matti, Don Monteverde and everyone from Reality Studio. God bless everyone and Godbless our Country! Mabuhay!" Arcilla ended his post.

