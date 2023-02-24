^

Entertainment

WATCH: John Arcilla turns emotional after being recognized by Senate

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Arcilla was recently honored by the Philippine Senate for winning the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 2021 Venice Film Festival — a first for an actor from Southeast Asia — for his role in "On the Job: The Missing Eight."

Arcilla later praised the senators for the work they do for the country, comparing the recognition to awarding bodies in his own industry.

The actor also turned emotional upon reflecting on his parents, Dominador Gil Arcillla and Eustaquia Gonzales, whom he described as host-entertainer and orator, respectively. — Video by News5's Justinne Punsalang

RELATED: John Arcilla on Hollywood dreams and joy of not being typecast

