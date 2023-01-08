^

Matet de Leon, Nora Aunor end misunderstanding over competing 'tuyo' businesses

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 6:58pm
Matet de Leon, Nora Aunor end misunderstanding over competing 'tuyo' businesses
Nora Aunor and Matet de Leon.
MANILA, Philippines — Matet de Leon revealed that she and mother, Nora Aunor, have reconciled after they had a misunderstanding over their competing tuyo businesses late last year. 

The actress addressed the issue yesterday during the livestreamed second episode of her "Dear Mars Matet" series on her YouTube channel. 

It is a series where she reads letters from her fans and interacts with them by reading the chatbox. The second episode started with her answering questions such as her advice on long-distance relationships. 

 “Kami ni mommy ko ay nagkaayos na. Nakita na nila, nag-upload na ng video si Kuya John. I think I spoke too soon when I said I didn’t want to talk to her anymore… See what anger can do?” said Matet on the 32nd minute of her live vlog.

She referred to John Rendez, the actor-singer who uploaded his vlog on YouTube where she and Nora were seen together. 

Her husband, Mickey Estrada, said Matet said those words out of frustration, anger and shock at finding out that her mother had also planned on selling gourmet bottled sardines and dried fish. In Matet's previous video, she revealed that it was Mickey who cooks and makes their tuyo. 

“Nag-chat sa akin si mommy na sana maging maayos na, maging OK na kami, na sana kasi bagong taon. Kalimutan na natin ‘yung mga nangyari nitong nakaraan. Who am I not to say yes to that and (not) to agree with her? Sino ako?" Matet said. 

“Ang Diyos nga nagpapatawad — ang mali ko lang dun, sinabi ko na hindi ko na siya kakausapin. Hindi ko pala kaya,” she added. 

She and Mickey denied that the entire misunderstanding was a gimmick because it was not Matet's character to resort to it. 

"Definitely, lahat ng taong nakatrabaho ko at naging kaibigan ko, na kilala ako, alam na alam nila na hindi ko gagawin 'yan," Matet stressed. 

Her older brother, Ian de Leon, joined the chatbox and left encouraging messages for his younger sister. Ian is the only biological son of Nora with her ex-husband, actor Christopher de Leon. Matet, along with actress Lotlot de Leon, were adopted by Nora. 

WATCH: Matet de Leon shares she and mom Nora Aunor are now okay

Matet considered her mother's age when she looked back at their rift. Nora will turn 70 in May. 

"Nagkausap na kami. Nagkaintindihan na kaming dalawa. I spoke too soon when I said I didn't want to talk to her anymore. That time, it was fresh," Matet said. 

She added that after that episode she learned not to read comments and to focus on the good and positive things. 

“Bago mag-Christmas, I wanted to send mommy a message na maayos na pero nauna si mommy na mag-chat sa akin. I think that’s God’s way para maging maayos ang lahat," the actress added. 

She wished good health for Nora, and then proceeded with her live vlog by interacting with her fans on other topics. — Video from Matet de Leon YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Para akong trinaydor': Matet de Leon on mom Nora Aunor's competing business, reveals being bipolar

MATET DE LEON

NORA AUNOR
