^

Entertainment

'Ganap na artista': Julie Anne San Jose bids farewell in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 10:37am
'Ganap na artista': Julie Anne San Jose bids farewell in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'
Simoun (Dennis Trillo) and Klay (Barbie Forteza) witness the tragic death of Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) in "Maria Clara at Ibarra."
GMA Entertainment Group, GMA Drama

MANILA, Philippines — It gets clearer each night as the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra" nears its end next week — no matter how many "revisions" are made, it will still end up as written by Dr. Jose Rizal. 

Spoiler alert

Last night's episode certainly killed the hope of many for a happy ending and broke many hearts with the death of Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose).

At the beginning of the show, a disclaimer consistently reminds viewers that it is a reimagination of Dr. Jose Rizal's two novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo." 

It did took liberties by introducing two characters not in the original novels, namely, the 21st century nursing student Klay (Barbie Forteza) who gets transported inside the book, and Fidel (David Licauco), the best friend of the male protagonist Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo). 

Elias (Rocco Nacino) is still alive in "El Filibusterismo" when he should have died at the last chapter of "Noli Me Tangere." 

But no matter how much Klay wanted to have a happy ending for the titular main couple, her namesake, Maria Clara still died by the hands of Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino), who is obsessed with her. 

In the novel, she died inside the monastery. In the show, she and Ibarra, who returned to wreak vengeance on the colonizers as Simoun, had a brief reunion and even shared a kiss after 13 years before she took the bullet intended for her beloved. 

In a fit of rage, Simoun fired bullets into the shocked Salvi, who was aiming for his rival. His death in the show is another diversion from the book. 

Julie Anne bid farewell to the character that arguably will become synonymous to her. The singer-actress has been praised throughout the show for bringing to life a reinterpreted version of the oft-thought subdued and meek Maria Clara. 

"Mas minahal ko ang aking larangan bilang artista sapagkat kami ay naging instrumento upang maipakita namin ang makulay at maalab nating kasaysayan," Julie Anne shared on her social media accounts. 

"Para sa akin, isang obrang maituturing ang aming palabas. Ito ay siguradong kapupulutang aral, na maipamamana sa mga susunod pang henerasyon. Matapos man ang palabas na ito, ang kultura at kasaysayan natin ay habang buhay na nakatatak sa ating mga puso’t isipan. Ito ang nagpapaalala sa ating mga karapatan bilang tao, at sa ngalan pag-ibig – sa sarili, sa kapwa, at maging sa bayan – tayo ay lumalaban at patuloy na lalaban," she added.

She ended her heartfelt open letter of appreciation by giving ode to the country's history. 

"Hanggang sa muli, ito po ang inyong Maria Clara delos Santos Y Alba, isang maalab na pagpupugay sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas, salud!" she added. 

Her co-stars, including Barbie who plays Klay, left congratulatory messages on her post. 

Ces Quesada, who plays her aunt Tiya Isabel in the show, praised the actress, calling her a true artist. 

"Alam ko kung ano ang pinagdaanan mo para mabigyan ng buhay si Maria Clara. Isa kang ganap na artista. Masipag, matalino, generous, bukas sa pagtuto, focused at napakaganda ng attitude. So proud of you, my Clarita. Deserve mo lahat ng lechong baka at buko," the seasoned actress wrote on Julie's Instagram post. 

Julie replied that she looks forward to their next food trip and "chika" session. 

With Maria Clara's death, viewers are asking if Elias will die as well as originally intended in the book. Will Ibarra, who died in vain in the book, also die in the show? What will the resolution be for the non-Noli characters, Fidel and Klay, who seem unlikely to end up together?

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" will end next Friday, February 17. 

RELATED: Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No one owes you anything': Kiko Rustia blasts Willie Revillame

'No one owes you anything': Kiko Rustia blasts Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
 Former Kapuso host Kiko Rustia criticized Willie Revillame for the latter's rants regarding the much-talked-about ALLTV...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
The ABS-CBN studio is starting to feel like TV5’s annex.
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actresses Eugene Domingo, Carmi Martin and Agot Isidro — all part of the cast of "Ten Little Mistresses" —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

By Andrew Marszal | 1 hour ago
Fans insist Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could have survived the icy Atlantic waters after the Titanic sank, if only he had shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Make it so: Mouse named after Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

Make it so: Mouse named after Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
A mouse named after "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart is officially the world's oldest in captivity
Entertainment
fbtw
The Clash&nbsp;alums Psalms David, Jennifer Maravilla impressed by new batch of Clashers

The Clash alums Psalms David, Jennifer Maravilla impressed by new batch of Clashers

By Bot Glorioso | 12 hours ago
The Clash alums Psalms David and Jennifer Maravilla have expressed admiration over the singing skills of The Clash 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Khalil Ramos has fun playing Basilio in Maria Clara at Ibarra &nbsp;

Khalil Ramos has fun playing Basilio in Maria Clara at Ibarra  

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Taking a breather from his loveteam with Gabbi Garcia is Khalil Ramos, who breathes life into the teenage Basilio character...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with