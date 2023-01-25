^

Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 10:11am
Rocco Nacino as Elias in the "Dinggin N'yo Kami" episode of "Maria Clara at Ibarra."
GMA Drama, GMA Entertainment Group via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "Maria Clara at Ibarra" is down to its last four weeks, squeezing all the action and drama of Dr. Jose Rizal's "El Filibusterismo" until February. 

The announcement was made last night, eliciting various reactions, including surprise and sadness.
 
Some fans posted on Twitter their appeal to extend the show and used the phrase "Dinggin Niyo Kami," a reference to a previous episode where Dennis Trillo's Crisostomo Ibarra delivered a powerful speech that trended on social media.

Headwriter and creative consultant Suzette Doctolero and headwriter J-mee Katanyag revealed in last week's presscon that they have tweaked the story a bit that they think Dr. Rizal would not mind. 

"May isa kaming isang major na ginawa sa 'Noli,' sobrang major na itinawid namin hanggang 'Fili' na hindi isinulat ni Rizal pero kaya naming panindigan na ipagpapasalamat ni Rizal na ginawa namin. Sa palagay ko," said Doctolero. 

Katanyag, who described the upcoming arc as the last act of Rizal's novels, shared the same sentiment. 

"Hindi siya babangon sa hukay. Sa palagay ko," said Katanyag, referring to Rizal, the original author of the two books, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," which the show takes inspiration from. 

On Twitter, Doctolero shared her frustration on some vloggers who went to one of their location shoots and uploaded videos that have spoiled viewers of future episodes. 

EL FILIBUSTERISMO AND NOLI ME TANGERE

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA

SUZETTE DOCTOLERO
