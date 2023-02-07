^

Boy Abunda grills David Licauco, Barbie Forteza over Kiko Estrada, non-showbiz ex

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 9:06am
Boy Abunda grills David Licauco, Barbie Forteza over Kiko Estrada, non-showbiz ex
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco talk with Boy Abunda on the February 6, 2023 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."
Screengrab from GMA Network YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — "Maria Clara at Ibarra" stars David Licauco and Barbie Forteza, also known as FiLay from their TV characters, took the grilling at yesterday's episode of showbiz-oriented show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda." 

Much of the hot seat went to David, who was flabbergasted at the seasoned host's knowledge of his past relationship with a non-showbiz girlfriend. His onscreen partner Barbie was not also spared by Boy. 

Barbie and David portray Klay and Fidel, respectively, in "Maria Clara at Ibarra." Hence, they are also called FiLay, the portmanteau of their TV pairing.

'Career muna'

The seasoned host asked the two for a tip for viewers to spot if an actor is already in a relationship but opts not to make it public. 

"Bigyan niyo nga ako ng tip. 'Pag sinabi ng artista na ang isang linya, alam namin na meron," asked Boy. 
 
Barbie was quick to answer, "Career muna."

Both she and Boy broke into laughter. The conversation was then directed to David who said he is single. Boy immediately said he doesn't believe him, and this is when the host spilled the beans on his knowledge about the actor's past with a non-showbiz girl. 

"I'm not gonna name her because she's very private. She comes from a very private family," said Boy, which prompted David to ask the host if he knows her. 

"Of course. Oo naman. Baka hindi ako papasukin ng hospital. I know you separated. I know naghiwalay kayong dalawa and then ang alam ko, there's another guy involved na kilala nating dalawa. Was that the reason why you got back? David, Tito Boy naman ang kausap mo," Boy said. 

Barbie interjected, seeing how David was at a loss for words. "Ano, would you like to plead the fifth?" referring to the fifth amendment of the Philippine constitution patterned after the US constitution where a citizen can invoke his right to remain silent to avoid self-incrimination. 

David, however, chose to engage with the question. 

"Yeah, I would say that was the reason behind the breakup. I mean, among other things, 'yun 'yung pinaka main reason," said the actor. 

Boy described the woman as very beautiful and very smart. He added that she was ready to settle down, but the actor was not. 

"Yeah. I'm not ready 'cause ano go-getter kasi ako. Mas gusto ko 'yung career muna and siya kasi nasa stage na siya ng... 'Di ko gets bakit n'yo alam. Parang wala naman akong sinabihan," David said. 

Boy continued to prod if the two have reconciled, but David said they did but later on decided to separate for good. 

He also asked if he got jealous with an actor, and David confirmed he did. 

"Yeah. Karapatan mo 'yun. But thank you for slowly opening up. Kasi alam mo bakit? 'Yung nasa kabila ka, you also managed to actually keep quiet about your girlfriend there. I know she has a boyfriend now," Boy revealed. 

Barbie, who has been visibly comforting her leading man by interjecting witty remarks to lighten the mood, again took the cushion for David with a jest. 
 
"Parang wala po siyang gusto sa mga nangyayari ngayon, Tito Boy," the actress joked. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, David shared the qualities he likes in a girl.  

"I like simple girls, smart. Very importante kasi sa akin 'yung matalino. It's all about the conversations everyday, like how she sees life and if she has a positive outlook about life. You know naman sometimes ako rin naman may mga negative sides, napagod na ako sa mga ganito but then if you have a girl who's always positive... Hindi naman always positive but always tries to see the good in everything, that's a big plus on my part," David shared. 

Keeping it private

Earlier in the interview, Barbie and David stressed their preference for keeping their relationships low-key and private. 

It started with Boy asking them why actors deny the early stages of their relationships. 

"Personally, Tito Boy ang feeling ko para hindi masyadong makialam 'yung mga tao," Barbie replied. 

When Boy clarified if it was to protect a relationship, Barbie said some think that way. 

"Ako naman parang never naman ako nag-deny. I never did that, Tito Boy," Barbie said. 

Boy remarked that the actress was not really public with her relationship with actor Kiko Estrada in 2016. 

Barbie corrected him by saying that she was vocal about seeing someone. When the TV host reiterated that she was quiet about it because he thought she probably wanted to protect her relationship, Barbie somehow agreed. 

"Yeah. Somehow. Pero ako naman, bukod d'un, ayokong ma-preempt. Kumbaga, kasi kapag masyadong maraming nakikialam, gumugulo. So mas masaya to keep it private," Barbie said. 

BARBIE FORTEZA

BOY ABUNDA

DAVID LICAUCO

FAST TALK
