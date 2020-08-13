WATCH: David Licauco exposes P1M indecent proposal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya and Kapuso stars have spoken up about receiving indecent proposals.

In a recent exclusive interview with Kapuso hunk David Licauco, he professed that he gets indecent proposals for as much as P1 million for being an underwear model.

"Honestly, nu'ng start, nu'ng nag-stastart ko pa lang mag-post ng topless, mas marami eh... Actually, mas less na ngayon. Siguro naisip nila na hindi talaga ako pumapayag sa gan'un. Pero meron pa rin pailan-ilan, actually. Pailan-ilan pa din. Tsaka tumaas na ang offer ngayon, ano na, P1M (P1 million) na ngayon! Oo! Dati P50,000 lang," David told Philstar.com.

"Sabi ko, P1M, para tong 'Eat Bulaga' ah."

He, however, has learned to ignore those things, including malicious tweets and comments.

"I'm used to it na. It doesn't matter na to see these things. I don't get offended na. Because for sure, kaya lang naman sila nag-offer ng gan'un is because nakita nila akong naka-brief eh. Kaya ngayon, kahit may nag-twi-tweet sa'kin ng kabastusan, 'di ako na-aaffect, to be honest. Eh wala eh, nag-post ako ng gan'un eh."

It can be recalled that last June, Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi recalled in her YouTube vlog that she once got an offer from an avid Instagram fan to go an a date in Japan in his private chopper.

Las February, in an interview with the media after the story conference of her upcoming teleserye “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya,” Ivana said she always rejects the proposals.

“Actually ang dami sobra ngayon. Lalo na ngayon parang feeling nila na makukuha kasi I show skin. Pero dinededma ko sila. Minsan sinasabihan ko na, 'No, you cannot buy me.' Dinederetso ko,” she said.

Prior to this, she called out a social media post saying she offers escort service for P4.7 million in two hours.

In her Facebook account, the “Mea Culpa” star said the post was fake news.

“There have been several posts going around claiming you can book me for 2 hours at 4.7 million!! Ayos yan mga naiisip niyo ipost ah. May tax paba yan at bawas sa booking agency or net na?” Ivana wrote.

“Syet ang mahal pala. Hahahaha dali lang pala kumita ng 100 million noh?” she added.

The actress also said that she may post sexy photos on her social media accounts, but that doesn’t mean that she has no limits.

“Hubadera ako sa social media yes, but I have my limits. I earn my own money the right way. Byeeee,” she stressed.

Likewise, Kapuso actress Jackie Rice went viral online as her photo was seen as part of a booking website. The post circulated that Jackie’s services cost P2 million for three hours.

The Kapuso actress just laughed off the post, saying that it’s not true.

Indecent proposals in pageants

In a recent teleconference for their new iWant series "Beauty Queens," Miss Universe 2016 Top 6 Maxine Medina said that contrary to other beauty queens' exposes, she has not received indecent proposals.

"Recently, umiiwas ako sa negativity and sa negative news... Actually, I don't have a similar experience in prior pageants, nag-Binibini ako, nag-Miss Universe ako, wala akong na-experience na bad things so I don't think na may nangyayaring gano'n. I'm not sure. Kasi ako, pinalaki ako ng magulang ko nang maayos so nagdidistance ako if I know that's not right and if I know that's not good for the public and for myself," she told Philstar.com during the teleconference.

Likewise, actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez, the Philippines' first Reina Hispanoamericana titleholder, shared that though she has not got such proposals, it worried her father, veteran actor Joey Marquez.

"Actually, napanood s'ya ng dad ko and he called me, pero hindi ko natapos 'yung buong clip or buong video. It's just really unfortunate and sad na may ibang tao na tinatarget 'yung weakness ng ibang sumasali sa beauty pageant kasi gusto nila manalo. Ginagawa nilang reason 'yun para sa indecent proposal nga," she said.

"Same as Maxine, I've never experienced din. Siguro ang pinaka malalang nangyari sa'kin nawalan ako ng makeup. I don't know kung ninakaw o ako ang naka-misplace n'un. 'Yun lang. Wala rin akong narinig na kaibigan ko na gano'n 'yung nangyari."

She, however, salutes anyone who has the courage to reject such proposals.

"Pero kung na-experience ng ibang candidates 'yun, ang sad lang na may mga gan'ung tao na gan'un 'yung tingin nila sa mga candidates and siguro saludo din ako sa mga babae na tumatanggi and upfront na sinasabi na ayaw nila and sana tumanggi sila kasi walang maganda na kalalabasan 'yun even if na ipangako nila na mananalo ka or siguro bibigyan ka ng money, it's not worth it." — Video edited by Efigenio Toledo IV

