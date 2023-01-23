^

Entertainment

'Mad' singer Ne-Yo arrives for Manila concert 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 12:30pm
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is in Manila for his concert on January 23, 2022 at the Araneta Coliseum.
Wilbros Live

MANILA, Philippines — This week will be jampacked with visiting acts, and R&B artist Ne-Yo is among them who is set to thrill fans in his concert tonight at the Araneta Coliseum. 

The "Mad" singer is in town for his "Live in Concert" tour. 

Fans of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter best remember him for a string of hits that include "Miss Independent," “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You” and "One in a Million." 

Ne-Yo released his eighth studio album, "Self Explanatory," which includes collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Trippie Redd and Zae France along with standout singles such as “You Got The Body,” “Stay Down” and “Don’t Love Me.”

RELATED: Catriona Gray remembers Miss Universe win with Ne-Yo's Manila return

