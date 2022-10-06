Catriona Gray remembers Miss Universe win with Ne-Yo's Manila return

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe Philippines 2018, on stage with musical guest Ne-Yo during the Top 3 Final Look segment of The MISS UNIVERSE® Competition airing on FOX at 7:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines in January next year to perform his greatest and latest hits.

The Manila tour of "Ne-Yo Live in Concert" will be on January 23, 2023 in Araneta Coliseum, the same venue where Ne-Yo performed when he first visited the country way back in 2008.

His most recent stop in the Philippines was for 2015's "Concert of Dreams" in City of Dreams, alongside former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, to officially open the hotel-resort and casino complex.

Ne-Yo is best known for his hits "So Sick," "Miss Independent," "Closer," "Because of You," "Go On Girl," "Mad," "Sexy Love," "Beautiful Monster," "One in a Million," and "Let Me Love You."

At the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant, Ne-Yo performed a medley of his hits, and Filipinos will remember that Catriona Gray did her now-iconic "Lava Walk" as the singer performed "Miss Independent."

Upon hearing that Ne-Yo would be performing in Manila once more, she teased fans on Twitter by quote-tweeting "Lava Walk part 2?”

Lava walk part 2? ???? https://t.co/XltIJ2Cq5t — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) October 5, 2022

Ne-Yo has also collaborated with several artists such as Rihanna for "Hate That I Love You," Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez for "Tonight," Pitbull for "Give Me Everything," Calvin Harris for "Let's Go," and David Guetta with "Play Hard."

His eighth and most recent album "Self Explanatory" features the singles "U 2 Luv," "What If," "Stay Down," "Don't Love Me," "You Got The Body," and "Handle Me Gently."

Presented by Wilbros Live, concert tickets will go on-sale on October 15 via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

