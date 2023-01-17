Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor finally confirmed that he and actress Ria Atayde are now in a relationship.

In his interview with ANC's "Headstart" Zanjoe made his confession after ABS-CBN host Karen Davila asked him if the rumors between him and Ria are true.

“Yes, parang it’s out in the open naman na, so yes," Zanjoe responded.

When asked if they are planning to get married soon, Zanjoe just responded with a laughter.

“Ang aga, 9 o’clock pa lang,” he said.

“Sobra lang akong nag-e-enjoy ngayon sa sitwasyon ng buhay ko, sa career ko, sa personal life pero yung mga [kasal na usapan], masyado pang maaga,” he added.

Rumors of romance between Zanjoe and Ria began last year when they were always seen together on various social media posts by their friends.

Ria's mom Sylvia Sanchez admitted last October that Zanjoe was courting Ria.

RELATED: Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding