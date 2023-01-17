^

Fashion and Beauty

A win for the big girls: Ria Atayde is new White Castle calendar girl

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 5:37pm
A win for the big girls: Ria Atayde is new White Castle calendar girl
Actress Ria Atayde as the White Castle calendar girl for 2023
White Castle Whisky via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ria Atayde has been unveiled as the 2023 calendar girl for whisky brand White Castle.

At her official unveiling, Atayde admitted to her inclusion as "super overwhelming" but nonetheless very thankful, and extended that gratitude to the team behind White Castle for "making and showing that big girls can."

“Beauty goes in all forms and sizes. You can be wholesome and sexy. You don’t have to show more skin to be sexy. You just have to show your confidence,” said Atayde.

Past models for the brand who have worn the iconic red bikini include the likes of Glydel Mercado, Lorna Tolentino, Techie Agbayani, Carmi Martin, Cristina Gonzales, Roxanne Guinoo, and Meg Imperial.

The brand then made groundbreaking decisions by unveiling chef and content creator Ninong Ry as its first-ever calendar boy in 2021, and a year later presented fellow content creator Sassa Gurl as the calendar model following a public search.

The brand was praised for their inclusive selections, from Ninong Ry's unconvential inclusion to Sassa Gurl's inclusive representation for the LGBTQIA community, and now with Atayde and her stance on body positivity.

RELATED: Ria Atayde: 30, thriving and comfortable in her own skin

