'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reactsÂ to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reacts to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial director Darryl Yap said that it was actress Karla Estrada, not TV host Kris Aquino, who gave him "Shades."

Yap posted Philstar.com's article on his Facebook page about Aquino's lengthy Instagram post on the day of her father, late former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr.'s 90th birthday anniversary last November 27.

“Subukan mang baguhin ang kwento ng kahapon, it’s from you I learned to NEVER show anger, NEVER reveal your weakness. The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, Patience, protecting your Integrity, standing firm w/ your words, Trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen ‘color,’ and sharing w/ those in need- those are values i hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters,” Aquino wrote.

The TV host has been in the United States for quite some time for treatment for her multiple autoimmune diseases.

Yap apparently picked up on the story, shared it and wrote his reaction.

"It was Karla Estrada who gave me Shades, not Kris po," he wrote, adding a link that sees a photo of him with shades on.

The post also has a quote card that appears to take a swipe at somebody by mentioning "kaplastikan, pagpapanggap, panloloko, pagmamalinis at propaganda." It used yellow and red colors, with some of the texts in all caps.

He mentioned Karla Estrada, one of his actresses in the controversial movie "Maid in Malacanang."

Yap is currently working on the follow-up movie in his planned trilogy. Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is set to play the late former senator, while Jerome Ponce will portray his younger version in the follow-up movie titled "Martyr or Murderer."

