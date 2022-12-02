^

Entertainment

'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reacts to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 2, 2022 | 12:06pm
'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reactsÂ to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute
Darryl Yap
Darryl Yap via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial director Darryl Yap said that it was actress Karla Estrada, not TV host Kris Aquino, who gave him "Shades." 

Yap posted Philstar.com's article on his Facebook page about Aquino's lengthy Instagram post on the day of her father, late former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr.'s 90th birthday anniversary last November 27. 

“Subukan mang baguhin ang kwento ng kahapon, it’s from you I learned to NEVER show anger, NEVER reveal your weakness. The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, Patience, protecting your Integrity, standing firm w/ your words, Trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen ‘color,’ and sharing w/ those in need- those are values i hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters,” Aquino wrote. 

The TV host has been in the United States for quite some time for treatment for her multiple autoimmune diseases. 

Related: Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

Yap apparently picked up on the story, shared it and wrote his reaction. 

"It was Karla Estrada who gave me Shades, not Kris po," he wrote, adding a link that sees a photo of him with shades on. 

The post also has a quote card that appears to take a swipe at somebody by mentioning "kaplastikan, pagpapanggap, panloloko, pagmamalinis at propaganda." It used yellow and red colors, with some of the texts in all caps. 

He mentioned Karla Estrada, one of his actresses in the controversial movie "Maid in Malacanang."

Yap is currently working on the follow-up movie in his planned trilogy. Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is set to play the late former senator, while Jerome Ponce will portray his younger version in the follow-up movie titled "Martyr or Murderer." 

RELATED: Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino

DARRYL YAP

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
A day after actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz reported that AJ Raval gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica, the sexy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?
Exclusive

Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Diether Ocampo said he’s ready to reunite for a project with former love team partner Claudine Barretto.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'
Exclusive

Dengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon tested positive for Dengue and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), among others.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi
Exclusive

'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto admitted that he’s not rushing things with his relationship with Cassy Legaspi.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica &mdash; Ogie Diaz

AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval gave birth to her child with Aljur Abrenica, talent manager Ogie Diaz reported. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris Aquino&nbsp;

Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris Aquino 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 minutes ago
Kris Aquino's former headwriter, Darla Sauler, visited her in the United States while she is seeking treatment for her autoimmune...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | 34 minutes ago
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
'First Lady of Philippine Television' Sylvia La Torre dies at 89

'First Lady of Philippine Television' Sylvia La Torre dies at 89

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Singer Sylvia La Torre, known by many as "Queen of Kundiman" and "First Lady of Philippine Television," passed away at...
Entertainment
fbtw
A brutal Santa Claus is coming to town: 'Violent Night' review

A brutal Santa Claus is coming to town: 'Violent Night' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
"Die Hard" meets "Home Alone" in the new Christmas movie "Violent Night" which stars David Harbour as an intoxicated Santa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Timothee Chalamet, relationships, bloodbath: 'Bones and All' review

Timothee Chalamet, relationships, bloodbath: 'Bones and All' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Directed by Luca Guadagnino, "Bones and All" is an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' 2015 novel of the same name about two...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with