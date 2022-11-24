Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

MANILA, Philippines — After several months of relative silence, television personality Kris Aquino has unveiled new updates regarding her health as she celebrates Thanksgiving in the United States.

Kris posted on her Instagram account a photo of her two children, Josh and Bimby, whom she called the reasons why isn't giving and continuing to fight.

The host started her post's caption by thanking her friends in the Iglesia ni Cristo faith for traveling to her and anoint her with healing oil, the Carmelite sisters in Quezon who include her in daily prayers, and special thanks for Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Soc Villegas.

"It’s Step 1 on what will likely be more than 18 months of diagnosis & treatment. I’m signed up in a hospital’s center for those with rare & undiagnosed illnesses," shared Kris. "My last set of test results were conflicting; that’s why I chose to have my full diagnosis & treatment with a team of multidisciplinary doctors.

Kris explained that she had to submit all her medical records from 2018 when she was first diagnosed with an autoimmune diease in Singapore; she had teleconsulted with a doctor-coordinator (with another in two weeks' time) and will be admitted early next for tests if necessary.

Once Kris gets the test results, the medical team will decide what the best treatment will be for her given the doctor-coordinator considers Kris "a challenge" as she is allergic to many kinds of medicines.

"Pang case study daw ako — one person with multiple autoimmune conditions and over 100 known allergic or adverse reactions to medication," said Kris.

The Queen of All Media said that she is so immunocompromised that she has not been to any restaurant, store, supermarket, or mall since June, "Tinitiis ko yung matinding sakit... sobrang pag-iingat."

Kris had already filed papers with immigration to extend her immediate family's stay in the United States, and expressed how much she missed her family, friends, and fans.

"I pray for the blessing to be healthy enough to still be [Josh and Bimby's] mama — the one who would cook, travels for fun, goes to Church, and watches movies with them. All in God’s perfect time," Kris ended her post.

