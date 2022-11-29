^

Entertainment

Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 11:48am
Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino
Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino remembered her father Ninoy Aquino as he is supposed to celebrate his 90th birthday on November 27.

In her Instagram account, Kris claimed that she is really the female version of her dad. 

“How could the person mom would always say was your female version possibly forget? In heaven you celebrated your 90th birthday,” she began her lengthy post. 

“Dad, just a rhetorical question- bakit pati yung cardiovascular problems mo minana ko? My genetic testing cleared me for all types of cancer (thank you God) but 2 of my life threatening autoimmune issues have an effect on blood flow, heart, and lung function…bimb at 15, already has high cholesterol issues (we were both saying kuya is really the favorite of his Lola Cory & tito Noy because maganda ang blood panel nya.),” she added. 

Kris said that she only experienced having Ninoy as her dad for three years and three months yet he gave so much to her. 

“I was 19 months old nung kinulong ang dad namin… from watching the nightly evening news, to our Barnes & Noble bonding, watching movies (our last was Return of the Jedi), going to all my school events- among the 5 of us i was so blessed…” she said. 

“In Boston you weren’t a Vice Governor, Governor, Senator, or a political prisoner sentenced to death by firing squad- you were just my dad who called me ‘beautiful’…” she added. 

Kris said that Ninoy was her first believer and she knew in her heart that he’s proud of what she achieved. 

“When my movies, tv shows & endorsements were all happening, mom was proud BUT in my heart i knew you were even prouder… because you were the 1st to believe my childhood dreams would come true,” she said. 

“Dad, that’s what sets you apart- your charisma came from the fact everyone who was in your company felt special; innately Ninoy Aquino knew how to make it all about others & never about himself. Yes you were a great writer & speaker BUT more than that naka focus ka sa mga taong kaharap mo…unselfish talaga yung pagmamahal mo sa kapwa Pilipino,” she added. 

Amid reports that controversial director Darryl Yap is directing a new movie about Ninoy titled “Martyr or Murderer,” Kris said that they can’t rewrite history that her father is a hero. 

Related: 'The Filipino is worth dying… INSIDE': Isko Moreno to play Ninoy Aquino in upcoming Darryl Yap movie

“Subukan mang baguhin ang kwento ng kahapon, it’s from you i learned to NEVER show anger, NEVER reveal your weakness. The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, Patience, protecting your Integrity, standing firm w/ your words, Trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen ‘color,’ and sharing w/ those in need- those are values i hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters,” she said. 

RELATEDKris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Social media personality Xander Ford wanted to meet Kathryn Bernardo to ask for her forgiveness personally years after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor Aljur Abrenica is not closing his doors on the possibility of rekindling his romance with wife Kylie Padilla. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eva Le Queen, fans laud Michael V LGBTQ parody

Eva Le Queen, fans laud Michael V LGBTQ parody

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Comedy genius Michael V has yet again made the headlines with his parody of Morisette's hit "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" uploaded...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
After several months of relative silence, television personality Kris Aquino has unveiled new updates regarding her health...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
"I hope that we can start again from today."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Panalo pa rin tayo': Maymay Entrata a winner at Star Magical Christmas white carpet despite MTV EMAs loss
Exclusive

'Panalo pa rin tayo': Maymay Entrata a winner at Star Magical Christmas white carpet despite MTV EMAs loss

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata expressed her joy on being nominated recently at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) though...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ad

Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ad

By Andréa Bambino | 4 hours ago
Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is "re-evaluating" her involvement with luxury...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 reveals pageant schedule: National costume, preliminary, finals

Miss Universe 2022 reveals pageant schedule: National costume, preliminary, finals

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
The Miss Universe Organization released its calendar of activities for the forthcoming pageant in Louisiana, USA.
Entertainment
fbtw
Coleen Garcia shares three-month experience of living in France with family

Coleen Garcia shares three-month experience of living in France with family

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Coleen Garcia and her family will be back in the country early December after spending time in France for three months. They...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Cinema head Gazmen: We were not wrong in trusting DonBelle

Star Cinema head Gazmen: We were not wrong in trusting DonBelle

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
The head of ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. said they were proven right to place their trust in the loveteam of Donny Pangilinan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with