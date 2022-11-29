Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino remembered her father Ninoy Aquino as he is supposed to celebrate his 90th birthday on November 27.

In her Instagram account, Kris claimed that she is really the female version of her dad.

“How could the person mom would always say was your female version possibly forget? In heaven you celebrated your 90th birthday,” she began her lengthy post.

“Dad, just a rhetorical question- bakit pati yung cardiovascular problems mo minana ko? My genetic testing cleared me for all types of cancer (thank you God) but 2 of my life threatening autoimmune issues have an effect on blood flow, heart, and lung function…bimb at 15, already has high cholesterol issues (we were both saying kuya is really the favorite of his Lola Cory & tito Noy because maganda ang blood panel nya.),” she added.

Kris said that she only experienced having Ninoy as her dad for three years and three months yet he gave so much to her.

“I was 19 months old nung kinulong ang dad namin… from watching the nightly evening news, to our Barnes & Noble bonding, watching movies (our last was Return of the Jedi), going to all my school events- among the 5 of us i was so blessed…” she said.

“In Boston you weren’t a Vice Governor, Governor, Senator, or a political prisoner sentenced to death by firing squad- you were just my dad who called me ‘beautiful’…” she added.

Kris said that Ninoy was her first believer and she knew in her heart that he’s proud of what she achieved.

“When my movies, tv shows & endorsements were all happening, mom was proud BUT in my heart i knew you were even prouder… because you were the 1st to believe my childhood dreams would come true,” she said.

“Dad, that’s what sets you apart- your charisma came from the fact everyone who was in your company felt special; innately Ninoy Aquino knew how to make it all about others & never about himself. Yes you were a great writer & speaker BUT more than that naka focus ka sa mga taong kaharap mo…unselfish talaga yung pagmamahal mo sa kapwa Pilipino,” she added.

Amid reports that controversial director Darryl Yap is directing a new movie about Ninoy titled “Martyr or Murderer,” Kris said that they can’t rewrite history that her father is a hero.

Related: 'The Filipino is worth dying… INSIDE': Isko Moreno to play Ninoy Aquino in upcoming Darryl Yap movie

“Subukan mang baguhin ang kwento ng kahapon, it’s from you i learned to NEVER show anger, NEVER reveal your weakness. The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, Patience, protecting your Integrity, standing firm w/ your words, Trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen ‘color,’ and sharing w/ those in need- those are values i hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters,” she said.

RELATED: Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status