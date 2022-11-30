^

'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2022 | 4:28pm
Singer-actor Darren Espanto and actress Cassy Legaspi at the Disney+ Philippines launch
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto admitted that he’s not rushing things with his relationship with Cassy Legaspi. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the Star Magic Christmas Party last weekend, Darren said Cassy and him are always there for each other. 

“Cassy and I, we're always there for each other. I say this for all the interviews, we're not rushing things naman po. We're just always there for each other, we're supporting each other,” he said. 

“Kami po 'yung walang tinatago, lahat alam ng sa isat-isa,” he added.  

Darren also said that he’s thankful to Cassy’s parents Carmina and Zoren for their trust to him. 

“Thankful po ako kasi pinagkakatiwalaan nila ko kay Cassandra tsaka their house is always open for which is, I'm grateful po,” he said. 

“They are such a wonderful family. Grabe po 'yung hospitality nila. Saludo rin po ako sa kanila for being parents,” he added. 

CARMINA VILLAROEL AND ZOREN LEGASPI

CASSY LEGASPI

DARREN ESPANTO
