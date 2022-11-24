^

Entertainment

'Squid Game,' 'Army of the Dead' among most-streamed content in the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 24, 2022 | 4:52pm
'Squid Game,' 'Army of the Dead' among most-streamed content in the Philippines
Composite image of Netflix's "Squid Game" and "Army of the Dead".
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix originals like the Korean hit series "Squid Game" were among the most-streamed content in the Philippines, but will soon find stiff competition when Disney+ launched on November 17.

Online shopping platform SimpleGhar, using Ahrefs web search data, collated information across streaming platforms to see which original content were the most-streamed in different countries. Data was collected in June 2022.

It should come as no surprise that "Squid Game" was the No. 1 show in the Philippines and 125 other countries; period show "Bridgerton" was tied-second with Spain's "Elite" in topping three countries.

"Squid Game" dominated so much that other popular shows could only top one nation — "Stranger Things" in Brazil, "Emily in Paris" in Hong Kong and "The Umbrella Academy" in Russia.

On the movie end of things, the most-streamed Netflix original film in the Philippines was zombie flick "Army of the Dead," which also came out on top in ten other countries.

Other Netflix original movies that dominated streaming globally were the satire "Don't Look Up," spy film "Red Notice" and Spain's "Through My Window."

Despite being around for nearly a century, Disney is sort of late to the streaming game, but Disney+ is gaining so much momentum that many are eyeing it could overtake Netflix sooner than expected.

Amazon and Apple

These days when it comes to streaming, Amazon Prime and AppleTV+ are playing catch-up to Netflix and Disney+, but they are not without some gems that often outshine their competitors.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon shares impression of the Philippines, places to visit

The Best Picture Oscar winner for 2022 "CODA" was the most-streamed film on AppleTV+ in the Philippines, while for series it was the Korean show "Pachinko."

No doubt the success of "CODA" which even grew after its Oscar win reflects in the data collected as it came out on top in 70 other countries — the Justin Timberlake-starrer "Palmer" (3), sci-fi flick "Finch" (2) and the Tom Holland film "Cherry" (2) couldn't even come close.

The popularity of Korean shows in the Asian region could explain why all the seven countries "Pachinko" came out on top were in the continent, as among Western shows it was a toss-up between "Ted Lasso" and "See."

It was not as much of a competition in Amazon Prime as the animated show "Invincible" and the film "The Tomorrow War" were the most-streamed in over 60 nations, including the Philippines.

Other Amazon original content that were popular globally were "The Boys," "Cinderella," "The Wheel of Time," "Without Remorse," "Mirzapur" and "Shersaah."

RELATED: From squid to chicken: Jung Ho Yeon shares life after ‘Squid Game’ at Manila visit

AMAZON PRIME

APPLE TV

ARMY OF THE DEAD

DISNEY+

NETFLIX

SQUID GAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Lolo Delfin didn't stutter': Jaime Fabregas' comments on 'Family Feud' trend online

'Lolo Delfin didn't stutter': Jaime Fabregas' comments on 'Family Feud' trend online

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Jaime Fabregas trended on social media after his remarks on politicians and drug lords. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda to Vhong Navarro: 'Hinding-hindi ka namin nakakalimutan'
play

Vice Ganda to Vhong Navarro: 'Hinding-hindi ka namin nakakalimutan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda assured detained co-host Vhong Navarro that his "It's Showtime" family will support and never forget...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi confident new Miss Universe owner won't be biased to Thailand

Celeste Cortesi confident new Miss Universe owner won't be biased to Thailand

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) recently opened the online poll for the 71st pageant edition.
Entertainment
fbtw
Yen Santos spends birthday with rumored boyfriend Paolo Contis

Yen Santos spends birthday with rumored boyfriend Paolo Contis

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Yen Santos spent her 30th birthday with rumored boyfriend Paolo Contis. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo not planning to become Spanish citizen after legal resident status

Bea Alonzo not planning to become Spanish citizen after legal resident status

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Actress Bea Alonzo has no plans of becoming a Spanish citizen – but she is happy that she will soon have such an o...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Silent Film Festival Manila returns in-person for 16th year

Silent Film Festival Manila returns in-person for 16th year

By Kristofer Purnell | 37 minutes ago
The annual International Silent Film Festival Manila will be returning to in-person screenings for its 16th edition after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
After several months of relative silence, television personality Kris Aquino has unveiled new updates regarding her health...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift's apartment that inspired 'Cornelia Street' is up for rent

Taylor Swift's apartment that inspired 'Cornelia Street' is up for rent

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The New York apartment that inspired Taylor Swift to write her song "Cornelia Street" will be available for rent to the public...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Leonor Will Never Die' nominated at Indie Spirit Awards 2023

'Leonor Will Never Die' nominated at Indie Spirit Awards 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Martika Ramirez Escobar's psychological drama-comedy film "Leonor Will Never Die" starring Sheila Francisco has been nominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Casa Dantes: Dingdong Dantes shows new home with Marian Rivera, kids

New Casa Dantes: Dingdong Dantes shows new home with Marian Rivera, kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes gave a glimpse of his new home with his family — wife Marian Rivera and children Zia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with