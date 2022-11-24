'Squid Game,' 'Army of the Dead' among most-streamed content in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix originals like the Korean hit series "Squid Game" were among the most-streamed content in the Philippines, but will soon find stiff competition when Disney+ launched on November 17.

Online shopping platform SimpleGhar, using Ahrefs web search data, collated information across streaming platforms to see which original content were the most-streamed in different countries. Data was collected in June 2022.

It should come as no surprise that "Squid Game" was the No. 1 show in the Philippines and 125 other countries; period show "Bridgerton" was tied-second with Spain's "Elite" in topping three countries.

"Squid Game" dominated so much that other popular shows could only top one nation — "Stranger Things" in Brazil, "Emily in Paris" in Hong Kong and "The Umbrella Academy" in Russia.

On the movie end of things, the most-streamed Netflix original film in the Philippines was zombie flick "Army of the Dead," which also came out on top in ten other countries.

Other Netflix original movies that dominated streaming globally were the satire "Don't Look Up," spy film "Red Notice" and Spain's "Through My Window."

Despite being around for nearly a century, Disney is sort of late to the streaming game, but Disney+ is gaining so much momentum that many are eyeing it could overtake Netflix sooner than expected.

Amazon and Apple

These days when it comes to streaming, Amazon Prime and AppleTV+ are playing catch-up to Netflix and Disney+, but they are not without some gems that often outshine their competitors.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon shares impression of the Philippines, places to visit

The Best Picture Oscar winner for 2022 "CODA" was the most-streamed film on AppleTV+ in the Philippines, while for series it was the Korean show "Pachinko."

No doubt the success of "CODA" which even grew after its Oscar win reflects in the data collected as it came out on top in 70 other countries — the Justin Timberlake-starrer "Palmer" (3), sci-fi flick "Finch" (2) and the Tom Holland film "Cherry" (2) couldn't even come close.

The popularity of Korean shows in the Asian region could explain why all the seven countries "Pachinko" came out on top were in the continent, as among Western shows it was a toss-up between "Ted Lasso" and "See."

It was not as much of a competition in Amazon Prime as the animated show "Invincible" and the film "The Tomorrow War" were the most-streamed in over 60 nations, including the Philippines.

Other Amazon original content that were popular globally were "The Boys," "Cinderella," "The Wheel of Time," "Without Remorse," "Mirzapur" and "Shersaah."

RELATED: From squid to chicken: Jung Ho Yeon shares life after ‘Squid Game’ at Manila visit