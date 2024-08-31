‘All is fragile', Guiao reminds Painters amid strong, undefeated start

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being the lone remaining undefeated team in the PBA Governors’ Cup, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are keeping emotions in check.

Rain or Shine is now holding a 4-0 win-loss card after Friday night’s 116-99 victory over the import-less Phoenix Fuel Masters.

But with their unblemished run, head coach Yeng Guiao said that he is emphasizing to the team just how “fragile” things are.

“I keep reminding the guys also that yes, we’re winning, we’re 3-0 before this game, 4-0 now, but all of this is fragile. You lose two games in a row, you lose to a team without an import which could have happened today, then all of that is going to dissolve and we will just be another regular team again,” Guiao told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“All of this is temporary. We’re hoping we can stretch our win [streak] as much as we can,” he added.

For now, the team is targeting to get six wins, which the coach said is a “safe” number.

“We’re two wins away from that, but our next opponent is San Miguel.”

The San Miguel Beermen are currently number two in Group B play with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Led by eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and explosive import Jordan Adams, Rain or Shine will indeed have its hands full when the two teams meet on Thursday.

Guiao underscored that with their hot winning streak, they are still far from being title contenders.

“Our sample size is still small at just four games. We will face San Miguel and we will just have five games. We have to know that we can duke it out in the playoffs,” he said.

“You will know if you have what it takes if you are in the playoffs and you can put up a fight. But, in the eliminations, other teams are just heating up… and they will show their best form in the middle or towards the end of the eliminations,” he added.

“It is good to see that we are winning, but we cannot call ourselves title contenders. This is fragile, you just lose two games, you get demoralized, a key player gets injured then you slide down. We have to protect this.”