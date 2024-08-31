^

Sports

‘All is fragile', Guiao reminds Painters amid strong, undefeated start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 11:23am
â��All is fragile', Guiao reminds Painters amid strong, undefeated start
Coach Yeng Guiao
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being the lone remaining undefeated team in the PBA Governors’ Cup, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are keeping emotions in check.

Rain or Shine is now holding a 4-0 win-loss card after Friday night’s 116-99 victory over the import-less Phoenix Fuel Masters.

But with their unblemished run, head coach Yeng Guiao said that he is emphasizing to the team just how “fragile” things are.

“I keep reminding the guys also that yes, we’re winning, we’re 3-0 before this game, 4-0 now, but all of this is fragile. You lose two games in a row, you lose to a team without an import which could have happened today, then all of that is going to dissolve and we will just be another regular team again,” Guiao told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“All of this is temporary. We’re hoping we can stretch our win [streak] as much as we can,” he added.

For now, the team is targeting to get six wins, which the coach said is a “safe” number.

“We’re two wins away from that, but our next opponent is San Miguel.”

The San Miguel Beermen are currently number two in Group B play with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Led by eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and explosive import Jordan Adams, Rain or Shine will indeed have its hands full when the two teams meet on Thursday.

Guiao underscored that with their hot winning streak, they are still far from being title contenders.

“Our sample size is still small at just four games. We will face San Miguel and we will just have five games. We have to know that we can duke it out in the playoffs,” he said.

“You will know if you have what it takes if you are in the playoffs and you can put up a fight. But, in the eliminations, other teams are just heating up… and they will show their best form in the middle or towards the end of the eliminations,” he added.

“It is good to see that we are winning, but we cannot call ourselves title contenders. This is fragile, you just lose two games, you get demoralized, a key player gets injured then you slide down. We have to protect this.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mangliwan advances, Bantiloc falters in Paris

Mangliwan advances, Bantiloc falters in Paris

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ suffered contrasting fates as wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan advanced to the medal round while...
Sports
fbtw
Jungolfers face Malarayat challenge

Jungolfers face Malarayat challenge

13 hours ago
The country’s finest junior golfers resume their quest for ranking points as they face the formidable challenge posed...
Sports
fbtw
Javier rules charity golf

Javier rules charity golf

13 hours ago
Led by the consistent Vio Javier, the first “Kamanggagawa ni San Jose” tournament was a smashing success at the...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

3 days ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan cruised to victories on Tuesday to gain traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Blockbuster PVL semis today

Blockbuster PVL semis today

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Creamline gets a crack at extending its magnificent streak of podium finishes as it tackles title-hungry Cignal in today’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Morikawa closes in on Scheffler at Tour Championship

Morikawa closes in on Scheffler at Tour Championship

2 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler saw his lead in the race for the season-ending Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title cut to...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff keeps US Open repeat bid alive, Tiafoe outlasts Shelton

Gauff keeps US Open repeat bid alive, Tiafoe outlasts Shelton

3 hours ago
Coco Gauff survived late-match drama to keep her US Open title defense alive with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina...
Sports
fbtw
A chat with Philippine football exec Freddy Gonzalez

A chat with Philippine football exec Freddy Gonzalez

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Freddy Gonzalez has been a byword in the sport of football in our country for the longest time. He was one of the few players...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler up

Scheffler up

13 hours ago
World number one Scottie Scheffler swiftly put himself in a commanding position at the Tour Championship, the finale to the...
Sports
fbtw
Suarez chases world title

Suarez chases world title

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Filipino Charlie Suarez’ dream when he turned professional in 2019 was to retire as an undefeated champion.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with