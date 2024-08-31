^

Nunag named UAAP commissioner anew

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 3:26pm
Nunag named UAAP commissioner anew
From left: Mariana Lopa, Xavy Nunag and Marvin Bienvenida
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines -- For the third consecutive season, Xavy Nunag will serve as the UAAP basketball commissioner, the league announced Saturday.

Nunag’s third run as basketball commissioner was announced about a week before the UAAP season is set to start.

Mariana Lopa and Marvin Bienvenida will serve as deputies, overseeing women’s and high school basketball tournaments, respectively.

"Our primary objective is to continue raising the standards of amateur basketball," Nunag said.

"We aim not just to uphold the quality of play but also to enhance the caliber of our referees. By doing so, we ensure that every game is officiated with the highest standards, contributing to the overall growth of the sport in the country,” he added.

Michael Villar and Lance Mandalano will also continue to serve as the media consultant and admin personnel for the office.

The executives, along with the referees of the league, visited member-universities to “address coaches’ concerns directly,” while the referees were also sent to officiate tune-up games and scrimmages at various schools.

"This initiative is crucial not only for our coaches but also for our student-athletes. By allowing them to experience firsthand how games will be called this season, we help them adapt and prepare better,” Nunag said.

The season will kick off with the collegiate basketball games. The junior high school boys’ tournament will also be played in the first semester.

“Following the success of last season’s 16-under tournament, I’m thrilled that the boys will have the chance to play in big venues from a young age,” Bienvenida said.

“This experience is invaluable for their development as players, giving them a taste of the big stage and preparing them for the next level."

The high school girls’ basketball tournament will also return this season, following a five-year hiatus. This will be played in the second semester, along with the boys’ tournament.

“I am excited that girls’ basketball is making its comeback. This is an excellent opportunity for young female student-athletes to grow and develop their skills before progressing to the collegiate level. It’s a positive step forward for women’s sports within the UAAP,” Lopa stressed.

The season will conclude with the 3x3 basketball tournaments in May.

The games will start on September, with a clash between the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles ushering in the new season.

