Bossing enter win column after stunner vs Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 10:09pm
Bossing enter win column after stunner vs Gin Kings
George King (94)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Kingslayers.

The Blackwater Bossing scored the biggest upset of the young PBA Governors’ Cup, shocking the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 95-88, Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila to finally barge into win column.

This is Blackwater’s first win over Ginebra in five years. The last time they defeated the Gin Kings was in 2019.

New Bossing import George King paced Blackwater with 33 points and 19 rebounds in his PBA debut. He shot 12-of-23 from the field, including 2-of-6 from the 4-point territory.

After trailing by double digits in the second half, Ginebra showcased its "Never Say Die" spirit, cutting the deficit to just three, 88-91, after a split from the line by Stephen Holt.

However, second overall pick Sedrick Barefield made a shot to remember, sinking a 4-point shot with 31.2 seconds remaining to push the lead back to seven, 95-88.

On the other end, Justin Brownlee missed a quad-shot of his own, but missed, securing the victory for Blackwater.

With Blackwater holding on to a two-point advantage at the half, 46-44, they found a higher gear in the third quarter as they broke the game wide open.

After a Brownlee layup gave Ginebra a three-point lead, 59-56, the Bossing unleashed a backbreaking 21-5 run to grab a 77-63 lead capped by a 3-pointer by James Kwekuteye going into the final frame, setting up the furious finish.

Barefield finished with 13 markers and two dimes. Christian David and Troy Rosario added 11 and 10, respectively.

Brownlee had 37 points for Ginebra. Japeth Aguilar backstopped with 17 and 11.

Blackwater is now holding a 1-3 slate, while Ginebra dropped to 1-2.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

PBA
