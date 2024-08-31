Road Warriors outlast Beermen in OT

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors mustered just enough to escape the San Miguel Beermen, 112-108, in overtime in the PBA Governors’ Cup action at the Aquilino Pimentel Convention Center in Cagayan de Oro City Saturday night.

NLEX’s win gave the Beermen their second straight loss in the import-laden conference.

Myke Henry paced the Road Warriors with 33 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Robert Bolick added 20 markers.

With the game too close to call within the final minute, 105-104, Robbie Herndon went straight to the bucket for a scoop-shot to push the lead to three, 107-104.

On the other end, Jordan Adams had a quick two to cut the lead to one.

Herndon, though, had ice in his veins and hoisted up a dagger 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds to go for the four point advantage, 110-106.

June Mar Fajardo was able to tow the Beermen to just two, 108-110, with 25.9 ticks remaining.

A pair of freebies, however, put the game out of reach as CJ Perez and Chris Ross missed 4-point attempts to secure NLEX’s victory.

It was a game that could have gone either way, with San Miguel tying the game up at 98 in regulation following a Jordan Adams deuce.

The Road Warriors had a chance to win it in the fourth quarter, but they could not connect, leading to the extra five minutes.

Adams spearheaded San Mgiuel with 36 markers. CJ Perez added 29 while Fajardo had 19.

NLEX is now holding a 3-1 win-loss record, while the Beermen dropped to 2-2.