Why Bandang Lapis is todayâ€™s â€˜most successful bandâ€™

Why Bandang Lapis is today’s ‘most successful band’

Bandang Lapis is made up of John Lester Abano on vocals; Mark Jay Nieves on vocals and the chief songwriter; Lyn Rey Beltran on guitar; Ryan Paul Marangga on bass; Leandro Repuno on drums; Jomari Gabriel Luna on keyboard; and Ivan Arcena Morallos as guitarist, rapper/poet. They are among today’s most in-demand performers with packed gigs religiously attended by their fans, the Lapisians, all over the country.

Bandang Lapis dropped its first single for the Viva label on March 6, 2020. It was a big break for the band that literally came out of nowhere. Well, from hilly Montalban, to be exact. The members were happy and excited about the release and looking forward to success. A week later though, the government declared a total lockdown to fight the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

It was a disheartening time for everybody, more so music groups who experienced total cancellation of all their gigs as venues closed indefinitely. More so for the just introduced Bandang Lapis that saw their career and, in a way also their lives suspended in the proverbial mid-air. But, as I have always said, it is fate who creates stars. Those special creatures were born to be adored and nothing, not even a fearsome pandemic can stand in the way.

The single that Bandang Lapis released was the elegiac Kabilang Buhay and it became the biggest song of the year. Maybe it was because a lot of people had to face up to cruel deaths during the early days of the pandemic that they found Kabilang Buhay so relatable. There were also the Tagalog lyrics, simple arrangement, plaintive singing and most of all, a video that told the story that listeners found heart-tugging. Whatever it was, it was enough to make the song a success and Bandang Lapis the hot new band in town.

Two years later, Bandang Lapis is not so new anymore but it remains hot, as is Kabilang Buhay. Think 54 million views of the video, 80 million views of the lyric video, 80 million views of a live performance on the Wish Bus, not to mention countless covers on various platforms. The great thing about this success is that the band turned out to have solid songwriting skills.

Kabilang Buhay was followed by other hits — Sana’y di na Lang, Kung Sa’n Ka Masaya, Nang Dumating Ka, Pagsisisi, Dating Tayo, Huling Mensahe and their latest, Kung Alam Mo Lang. The songs are all sad, always formulaic but just right for sentimental Pinoys. As proof, Bandang Lapis was recently named New Group Artist of the Year at the PMPC Star Awards for Music. Nice work for these boys who were almost cancelled by the pandemic.

Bandang Lapis is made up of John Lester Abano on vocals; Mark Jay Nieves also on vocals and the chief songwriter; Lyn Rey Beltran on guitar; Ryan Paul Marangga on bass; Leandro Repuno on drums, whose love story inspired Kabilang Buhay; Jomari Gabriel Luna on keyboard; and Ivan Arcena Morallos as guitarist, rapper/poet. By the way, they are also among today’s most in-demand performers with packed gigs religiously attended by their Lapisians all over the country.

I expect to see the Billboard Hits of the World Philippine hit list change drastically within a day or two. That is because the songs from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Midnights will surely be taking over. It would be interesting to find out which among these titles will remain in the chart after that onslaught. So here they are, the big hits in the country, as of this writing.

Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; Shut Down by BlackPink; Babalik sa ‘yo (from 2 Good to be True) by Moira Dela Torre; Under the Influence by Chris Brown; Pink Venom by BlackPink; Left and Right by Charlie Puth and Jung Kook; Angel Baby by Troye Sivan; The Shade by Rex Orange County; Muli by Ace Banzuelo; Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras; Ikaw Lang by Nobita.

Kumpas by Moira Dela Torre (also from 2 Good 2 be True); Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez; Kagome by Lo Ki; Isa Lang by Arthur Nery; Paraluman by Adie; Glimpse of Us by Joji; Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj; Pagsamo also by Nery; Hype Boy by New Jeans; As It Was by Harry Styles; Fallen by Lola Amour; Die for You by The Weeknd; Tahanan by Adie; and Amazing also by Rex Orange County.