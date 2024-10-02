^

Nation

Public warned of unverified tower firms

Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 6:00am

MANILA, Philippines – As a bill easing restrictions on telco operations continues to be pushed, the Department of Information and Communications and Technology (DICT) has warned the public about unverified tower companies claiming to be part of “the third telco tower provider” in the Philippines. 

The DICT reported the matter on August 14, as the Senate is set to resume its hearings and deliberations for Senate Bill 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, which aims to "modernize" the country's digital infrastructure. It's been reported that stakeholders see this as a risky move as it will relax the country's restrictions on digital infrastructure, which is critical to the nation's security.

"The [DICT] has received information that several unverified independent tower companies (ITCs) are requesting information and/or proposing to purchase properties as sites for cellular towers, introducing themselves as the 3rd Telecommunity Tower provider in the Philippines," the department said in a Facebook post.

"The DICT informs the public that said companies are in no way connected to this office nor said actions are sanctioned by the Philippine government. The general public is advised to exercise extreme caution and due diligence when handing sensitive information to unverified and unauthorized ITC entities," it added.

SB2699, if passed, will eliminate the requirement for a legislative franchise for the use of the country's radio frequency spectrum and will also weaken the regulatory oversight of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Think tank organization Stratbase earlier warned that foreign entities might use the opportunity of relaxed restrictions on digital infrastructure to enter and attack the Philippines' digital infrastructure. 

It added that the government should focus on improving the security and robustness of digital infrastructure and restrict foreign ownership in sensitive areas, particularly national security.

