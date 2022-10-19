^

'The Crown' teases new posters, stills for Season 5

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 8:24am
Composite images of Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, and Jonathan Pryce in "The Crown"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released yesterday a new set of posters and photo stills for the upcoming fifth season of their hit show "The Crown," which will chronicle the lives of the British royal family during the 1990s.

"The Crown" Season 5 — which premieres on November 9 — will feature a new cast of actors, led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

One of the stills sees Debicki's Diana in a dress similar to one she wore to a 1995 Vanity Fair fundraising gala, while another sees Staunton and Pryce's characters donning tartans at a separate formal event.

One still sees West's Charles beside Olivia Williams who plays his future wife Camila Parker-Bowles staring into the night sky. Other stills are of Lesley Manville's Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison's Princess Anne, and Johnny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

The show's main poster has Staunton's Elizabeth in between the blurred figures of West's Charles and Debicki's Diana, the latter at the poster's forefront, with the tagline "A House Divided."

Character posters for all the main characters, which only reveal half of their faces in each one, have also been released.

"What has been nice, and I hope I don't prove them wrong, is people saying, 'I'm really looking forward to seeing her as the queen'," said Staunton in a statement. "So, let's just hope that works out for them because I've done it."

This new season will see the British public questioning the role of the royal family in society, this amid the falling out between Charles and Diana as well as the latter's death.

The sixth and final season, which temporarily paused production following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will follow the remaining characters into the 21st century, possibly even the first meeting of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

RELATED: 'The Crown' boosts views by 800 percent following Queen Elizabeth II death, funeral

