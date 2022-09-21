'The Crown' boosts views by 800 percent following Queen Elizabeth II death, funeral

MANILA, Philippines — The first two seasons of the royal drama series "The Crown" re-entered Netflix's Top 10 charts amid the mourning period for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose life and family is covered in the show.

Following the Queen's death last September 8, the show saw an 800% increase in views in the United Kingdom, quadrupled views in the United States, and even tripled views in France, according to data analytics firm Whip Media.

As for the rest of the world, Whip Media recorded that viewership for "The Crown" increased by around four times.

Netflix released their weekly data after the Queen's funeral last September 19 and it showed that the debut season of "The Crown" shot up from No. 7 to No. 3 on their Top 10 Series, with over 40 million views in two weeks.

The said season was the No. 1 show in Ukraine and Iceland over the recently-released fifth season of "Cobra Kai," an adjacent series to the "Karate Kid" films.

Related: World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'

In the Philippines, it settled within the country's Top 10 alongside shows like "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "Little Women," "Narco-Saints," "Young Lady and Gentleman," "Alchemy of Souls," and "Cobra Kai."

Meanwhile, the show's second season, which maintained Claire Foy as the young Queen Elizabeth II, took its predecessor's No. 7 spot with more than 16 million new views in the past week.

"The Crown" is set to premiere its fifth season this November on Netflix, with "Harry Potter" actress Imelda Staunton stepping in for the role of Queen Elizabeth opposite Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce's Prince Philip.

Also in the cast are Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III after succeeding his mother) and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, whose death will be covered in the fifth season.

Production on the show's sixth and final season was halted in light of the Queen's passing, but is still scheduled for a potential 2023 or 2024 release.

RELATED: Netflix suspends 'The Crown' filming after death of Queen Elizabeth