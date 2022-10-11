Donny Pangilinan, sisters graduate from US college

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, together with his siblings Ella and Hannah, graduated from college.

In his Instagram account, Donny shared a photo of him with his siblings.

“For those who don’t know, when the pandemic hit over 2 years ago, Ella, Hannah, and myself decided to complete our degrees together (with mine specifying in Leadership),” Donny wrote.

“And today, despite the busy schedules, many sleepless nights (and fights), we were able to have a joint graduation ceremony thanks to the visit of our professor, who is here in Manila for a couple of days,” he added.

He thanked the College for Global Deployment in Washington, USA and their parents Anthony and Maricel for the support.

“I would like to thank Dr. Cyndi Romine and everyone of College for Global Deployment in Washington State for this opportunity, and for your patience and guidance,” he said.

“Thanks to mom and dad as well who kept telling me everyday to do my modules and papers. Love you both!” he added.

