^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, sisters graduate from US college

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 9:47am
Donny Pangilinan, sisters graduate from US college
Donny Pangilinan with sisters Ella and Hannah
Donny Pangilinan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, together with his siblings Ella and Hannah, graduated from college. 

In his Instagram account, Donny shared a photo of him with his siblings.  

“For those who don’t know, when the pandemic hit over 2 years ago, Ella, Hannah, and myself decided to complete our degrees together (with mine specifying in Leadership),” Donny wrote. 

“And today, despite the busy schedules, many sleepless nights (and fights), we were able to have a joint graduation ceremony thanks to the visit of our professor, who is here in Manila for a couple of days,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny)

He thanked the College for Global Deployment in Washington, USA and their parents Anthony and Maricel for the support. 

“I would like to thank Dr. Cyndi Romine and everyone of College for Global Deployment in Washington State for this opportunity, and for your patience and guidance,” he said. 

“Thanks to mom and dad as well who kept telling me everyday to do my modules and papers. Love you both!” he added. 

RELATED'Fun na mahirap': Donny Pangilinan reveals how he bonds with Belle Mariano off-screen

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan

'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actress revealed that she was already engaged to the father of her recently born baby on their YouTube vlog on Saturday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo finally broke her silence about the verbal attacks on her by veteran showbiz columnist Lolit S...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu&rsquo;s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!
play
Sponsored

Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu’s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
K-fans from all over the world are up for a fresh and exciting show inspired by their love of K-drama!
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban penned an appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos for taking care of her during her pregnancy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she wasn't allowed to enter the Chanel fashion show at the recent Paris Fashion...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-Love: Meet the cast of Viu&rsquo;s new series inspired by K-drama phenom

K-Love: Meet the cast of Viu’s new series inspired by K-drama phenom

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 11 hours ago
K-drama is love and life in the new Viu Original series K-Love that starts streaming this Oct. 14.
Entertainment
fbtw
Arthur Nery creates songs from the heart

Arthur Nery creates songs from the heart

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
Whenever I ask people to tell me their favorite singers, bands or musicians, they instantly reply with a list of beloved...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Star Magic artist Pearl Gonzales revives showbiz career

Former Star Magic artist Pearl Gonzales revives showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Pearl Gonzales, niece of vlogger Joel Mondina (also known as Pambansang Kolokoy) and ex-Star Magic artist, has revived her...
Entertainment
fbtw

Sex-scene experts help reshape Hollywood power dynamics in #MeToo era

11 hours ago
Since Hollywood sex abuse revelations ignited the #MeToo movement five years ago, demand for on-set “intimacy coordinators” has soared but resistance, power imbalances and a fear of saying “no”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with