^

Entertainment

'Fun na mahirap': Donny Pangilinan reveals how he bonds with Belle Mariano off-screen

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 10:36am
'Fun na mahirap': Donny Pangilinan reveals how he bonds with Belle Mariano off-screen
DonBelle as seen in Metro Magazine
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — For Donny Pangilinan, overall mental and physical health matters. His onscreen partner, Belle Mariano, agrees.

This is the reason why the pair, popularly known as DonBelle, prefers to workout while on set and why Donny does not want to stress his screen partner.

"Hindi naman 'yung prank na talagang pinagtalunan kasi ayoko namang ma-stress ito," Donny replied to the question if he had ever pranked Belle.

Donny and Belle were launching the music video (MV) of the latter's "Closer" single. They star as Max and Deib from the hit show "He's Into Her," which is now streaming its second season.

Apart from refraining from unnecessary stress, DonBelle also shared how they bond while on set. They do bond by playing mobile and card games but they also do wall sits and sit-ups while waiting for their cue.

"When we have some free time, hindi lang dapat 'yung mental state 'yung i-work out namin. Pati na rin 'yung physical kasi tutulong din 'yan sa mga upcoming days because it's good to keep your body healthy," Donny said.

He added that when two people work out with each other, they become close because they go through the same fun, physical activity.

"Fun na mahirap na time. We give each other a hard time in a good way," he added.

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano 'level up' in relationship along with 'He's Into Her'

BELLE MARIANO

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

By Bot Glorioso | 3 days ago
She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp wows with new look

Johnny Depp wows with new look

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Johnny Depp looks a bit more relaxed in paint-splattered jeans and a more clean-shaven look while cruising in Sweden.
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Magic artists &lsquo;excited&rsquo; for first US tour after pandemic hiatus

Star Magic artists ‘excited’ for first US tour after pandemic hiatus

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Filipinos here and abroad are in for a treat as Star Magic artists are gearing up for the talent management agency’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'No third party': Pokwang on breakup with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'No third party': Pokwang on breakup with Lee O’Brian

By Jan Milo Severo | 34 minutes ago
Kapuso comedian Pokwang denied that there is a third-party involved in her breakup with American husband Lee O’Bri...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korina Sanchez hosts triple birthday celebration

Korina Sanchez hosts triple birthday celebration

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
Last July 2, I was at an intimate dinner at the new halfway house of veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas in an exclusive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Mac Alejandre tackles &lsquo;most difficult assignment&rsquo; for Vivamax

Direk Mac Alejandre tackles ‘most difficult assignment’ for Vivamax

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
Multi-awarded director Mac Alejandre is known for his dramatic films and TV series that undoubtedly became memorable to viewers....
Entertainment
fbtw
George R.R. Martin says 'The Winds of Winter' may be different from 'Game of Thrones'

George R.R. Martin says 'The Winds of Winter' may be different from 'Game of Thrones'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
It has been over a decade since George R.R. Martin has published a book in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, with the HBO...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kirsten Dunst marries longtime fiance Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst marries longtime fiance Jesse Plemons

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"The Power of the Dog" co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have finally tied the knot after more than five years of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with