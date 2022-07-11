'Fun na mahirap': Donny Pangilinan reveals how he bonds with Belle Mariano off-screen

MANILA, Philippines — For Donny Pangilinan, overall mental and physical health matters. His onscreen partner, Belle Mariano, agrees.

This is the reason why the pair, popularly known as DonBelle, prefers to workout while on set and why Donny does not want to stress his screen partner.

"Hindi naman 'yung prank na talagang pinagtalunan kasi ayoko namang ma-stress ito," Donny replied to the question if he had ever pranked Belle.

Donny and Belle were launching the music video (MV) of the latter's "Closer" single. They star as Max and Deib from the hit show "He's Into Her," which is now streaming its second season.

Apart from refraining from unnecessary stress, DonBelle also shared how they bond while on set. They do bond by playing mobile and card games but they also do wall sits and sit-ups while waiting for their cue.

"When we have some free time, hindi lang dapat 'yung mental state 'yung i-work out namin. Pati na rin 'yung physical kasi tutulong din 'yan sa mga upcoming days because it's good to keep your body healthy," Donny said.

He added that when two people work out with each other, they become close because they go through the same fun, physical activity.

"Fun na mahirap na time. We give each other a hard time in a good way," he added.

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano 'level up' in relationship along with 'He's Into Her'