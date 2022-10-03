^

'Praise God! Very normal': Robin Padilla gives update about heart procedure

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 9:54am
'Praise God! Very normal': Robin Padilla gives update about heart procedure
Actor Robin Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robin Padilla will return to work today after he underwent a heart procedure.

Padilla's office said in a report that the actor-senator is cleared to return to work after undergoing a heart procedure in Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa City last Saturday.

"The senator will continue with his recovery during the weekend, and expects to return to his work and normal routines soonest," the senator's office said in a statement.

Padilla also said in a text message that he has no heart ailment. 

"Wala akong sakit na kahit ano," he said. 

He, however, said that he's suffering from high blood pressure. 

"Magmula sa Spain hindi na bumaba ang BP (blood pressure) ko," he said.

It can be recalled that Padilla was hospitalized in Spain after suffering high blood pressure while enjoying in a park. 

He said he undewent endoscopy, colonoscopy and pulmonary tests in Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

"Pasado lahat," he said. 

The doctors, however, "saw something that compelled me to see a cardiologist," after he underwent 2D echo for the heart. 

He then went to The Asian Hospital.

"Praise God! Very normal," Padilla said. 

