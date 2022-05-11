'Ngayon mas marami na akong masasabi': Robin Padilla surprised by senatorial race lead

MANILA, Philippines — Despite steadily rising in pre-election surveys, actor and senatorial aspirant Robin Padilla admitted that he never expected to be the top candidate at the 2022 elections.

Padilla was interviewed on DZMM Teleradyo last May 9 after polls had officially closed, and partial, unofficial results saw him as the senatorial candidate with the most number of votes at 17.85 million — as of writing.

The actor said that he never felt, thought or even dreamt that he would be leading the senatorial race, adding that he did not have the machinery, network or money to do so.

"Ang mayroon ko lang ay paninindigan at mga tulong ng kaibigan at asawa ko, si Pangulong Duterte," Padilla said, as he ran under President Rodrigo Duterte's PDP-Laban and is the party's sole candidate currently in the Magic 12.

Related: Robin Padilla leads senatorial tally dominated by politicians

He reiterated his gratitude for Duturte, followed by presidential daughter and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio, and his inclusion in the UniTeam slate of Duterte-Carpio with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Padilla also mentioned support from Iglesia Ni Cristo and his fellow Muslims.

Padilla believes that Filipinos voted for him because his platform geared toward charter change and federalism, "Iyan siguro ang yakap ng ating taumbayan kaya siguro ako nangunguna," adding that he sees no other reason why.

This, the actor said, is an indication that the people are ready for a new form of government, which has been discussed in both Senate and Congress for many years now and should he remain atop the Magic 12, Padilla will prioritize implementing it into law once proclaimed.

"Hindi ako naniniwala na ako ay mananalo dahil ako ay si Robin Padilla, huwag nating paniwalaan 'yan," Padilla stressed. "Kung gaano ako kaingay noong artista lang [ako] na walang nakikinig sa akin... ngayon mas marami na akong masasabi."

RELATED: LIST: Celebrities that won, leading at 2022 elections