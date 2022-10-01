^

'On The Job' miniseries receives International Emmy nomination

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2022 | 11:30am
'On The Job' miniseries receives International Emmy nomination
John Arcilla in 'OTJ'
HBO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Erik Matti's "On The Job" miniseries on HBO has been nominated for the 50th International Emmys in the TV Movie/Mini-series category.

The six-part miniseries created by Matti and Michiko Yamamoto follows crime syndicates run by politicians that temporarily release contracted prisoners to carry out political assassinations.

It is an adaptation of Matti's 2013 film of the same name and its sequel, "On The Job: The Missing 8." The miniseries' first two episodes are a remastered version of the initial movie with additional scenes.

For his role in "On The Job: The Missing 8," John Arcilla won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, the first Filipino to do so. He plays the role of Sisoy Salas, a seasoned radio commentator who has a questionable character. 

Starring with Arcilla in the miniseries are Joel Torre, Dennis Trillo, Piolo Pascual, Joey Marquez, Gerald Anderson, and Rayver Cruz. 

Also nominated with "On The Job" are the United Kingdom's "Help," France's "Il est elle ([S]he)" and Chile's "Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende (Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende)."

Netflix leads the nominations across all categories in the International Emmys this year with "Sex Education," "Narcos: Mexico," "Lupin" and "Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas" among those vying for a win.

“When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world,” said International Academy President Bruce Paisner.

All nominated individuals will convene at the World Television Festival from November 18 to 20 this year, while the gala ceremony will be held in New York City on November 21.

No Philippine series has won an International Emmy though several have been nominated such as "Maalala Mo Kaya," "My Husband's Lover" "Precious Hearts Romances: Impostor," "Dahil May Isang Ikaw," "Magdusa Ka," "A Time for Us" and "Bridges of Love."

Meanwhile, the Filipino-American documentary film "A Thousand Cuts" by Ramona S. Diaz was named Outstanding Social Issue Documentary at the 2022 News and Documentary Emmys.

The documentary follows journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and the conflicts of the press during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

